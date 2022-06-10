Leafythings awarded "Best Innovative Technology" at Industry Awards

At O'Cannabiz 2022 Industry Awards Gala in Toronto

TORONTO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Leafythings, a leading cannabis directory platform and mobile application, is thrilled to announce that the Company was named Best Innovative Technology at the O'Cannabiz Industry Awards Gala. This award recognizes the best of the best in the Canadian cannabis industry.

"We are ecstatic to be recognized as the Best Innovative Technology in Canada," said Elias Theodorou, Chief Access Officer. "We are striving to break through the challenges of the industry by providing a unified platform to connect consumers with retail stores and brands by valuing the needs and wants of anyone looking for Cannabis. We are putting quality and affordability at the forefront. "

Leafythings is empowered by a mission to help consumers find and access quality cannabis products in Canada through highly localized strategies, providing access to a $3 billion+ market in efforts to collaboratively shatter the barriers between legacy and legal markets and improve public perception of the industry.

About Leafythings:

Since 2019, Leafythings has taken a cannabis consumer centric approach to helping Canadians find affordable and quality cannabis anywhere in Canada. Leafythings operates as a web platform, mobile application, and advertising medium. Through a series of event partnerships, advertising initiative, and grassroots marketing programs, Leafythings has developed the largest legacy consumer database in Canada.

Leafythings is actively working with brands and retailers through partnerships and social initiatives to help drive industry credibility and reinforce the trust between the consumer and their cannabis.

