IRG Acquires Former GSA Site in Auburn, WA And Begins Conversion to Auburn 18 Business Park

AUBURN, Wash., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), one of the largest industrial real estate developers in the nation, is proud to announce the acquisition of the 129-acre, former U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) site located in Auburn, Washington and the commencement of construction and conversion to Auburn 18 Business Park.

Today, IRG announced the acquisition of the 129-acre, former U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) site in Auburn, Washington. IRG has commenced construction and renovations of Auburn 18 Business Park, adding eight new buildings. Once completed, the site will span nearly 2.4 million sq. ft. (PRNewswire)

"We regularly seek out sustainable projects with adaptive reuse potential. In Auburn, our plan includes both investing in the improvement of the existing campus and creating new, state-of-the-art buildings – it's an exciting, robust project," said John A. Mase, Chief Executive Officer of IRG.

The existing 1.4 million sq. ft. campus includes eight buildings, which are being renovated, with the government leasing back two of the buildings. New construction plans include one million square feet in eight new buildings, increasing the total square footage on site to 2.4 million.

"The support of the GSA and the Auburn community has created an environment that will foster future investment on site. We are thrilled to begin the process of securing job-creating tenants," said Stuart Lichter, President of IRG. "Repositioning former military and government-owned projects is something we've done very successfully in the past, and we're excited to do pursue this effort in Auburn."

The property is in a prime location, near Interstate 5 and the intersection of State Routes 167 and 18. It sits between the Ports of Tacoma and Seattle and features dual rail service from BNSF and Union Pacific. The BNSF main switching yard is immediately across the street.

"IRG is pleased to revitalize the campus and bring more jobs to the community," said Mase.

"The leasing team envisions a broad spectrum of tenants that could include a variety of industrial, manufacturing, light assembly, and retail uses," said Lichter. "This project really has it all in terms of development, configuration, and connectivity."

Monte Decker, Senior Vice President with CBRE is leading leasing efforts and can reached by email at monte.decker@cbre.com or by phone at (253) 596-0041.

About IRG

IRG is a nationwide real estate development and investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and management of commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. IRG, through its affiliated partnerships and limited liability companies, operates a portfolio containing over 150 properties in 31 states with over 100 million square feet of rentable space. IRG is nationally recognized as a leading force behind the adaptive reuse of commercial and industrial real estate, solving some of America's most difficult real estate challenges. Learn more at www.industrialrealtygroup.com.

