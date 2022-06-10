CALPORTLAND® WELCOMES HAMED MARAGHECHI AS DIRECTOR OF THE CENTRAL RESEARCH LABORATORY

GLENDORA, Calif., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CalPortland is pleased to announce that Hamed Maraghechi has joined the company as Director of the Central Research Laboratory. Hamed will be located at the CalPortland Center of Technical Excellence in Southern California where he will conduct new research and testing related to issues such as carbon reduction and sequestration to help the company achieve its commitment to lowering greenhouse gases. He will also oversee all advanced analytical services for customers and for internal operations, in this newly created position.

Hamed Maraghechi, new Director of Central Research Laboratory, CalPortland (Photo: Sarah Alvarado) (PRNewswire)

"Hamed brings valuable experience to CalPortland which will provide strategic guidance for the research and development of new, lower carbon cementitious materials that is instrumental to CalPortland reaching our carbon neutrality goals," said Steve Regis, Senior Vice President, Cement Operations. "By using real, scientific methodologies, CalPortland will continue to find innovative and meaningful solutions to current climate challenges. We are excited to welcome Hamed to the CalPortland family."

Hamed joins CalPortland with extensive research experience with cementitious and concrete materials. He holds a PhD in Civil and Environmental Engineering with a Materials focus from The Pennsylvania State University, a Masters of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, and a Masters of Science in Polymer Engineering from the University of Tehran. Hamed was most recently a senior scientist at Fortera working on the design and development of low CO2 cement and concrete formulations. Prior to Fortera, he worked as a scientist at Boral IP Holdings and the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland. Hamed has authored and contributed to numerous research publications and presentations involving cement and concrete materials.

About CalPortland

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Glendora, California. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com.

CalPortland Company (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CalPortland Company