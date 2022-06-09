NEURO REHAB VR RELEASES THE FIRST STATE BOARD APPROVED VIRTUAL REALITY PHYSICAL THERAPIST CERTIFICATION PROGRAM

Neuro Rehab VR launched a program to certify physical therapists to treat patients with the XR Therapy virtual reality rehabilitation system. The certification is the first of its kind in the United States. The Continuing Education (CE) program is nationally recognized and allows physical therapists to offer cutting-edge, and certified treatment options in their practice.

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuro Rehab VR announced the launch of the XR Therapy Certification course last week. The certification program includes hardware and software training and qualifies for up to two continuing education credits. This certification is the first of its kind in the United States and the only VR system to carry State Board approved certification.

The course certifies physical therapists to use the XR Therapy System to treat patients recovering from strokes, spinal cord injuries, battling Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, or healing from sports injuries or falls.

Certified therapists use the XR Therapy System to keep patients engaged and increase treatment plan compliance rates. In a VR environment, patients engage with real-life, or game-like scenarios that challenge mobility, range of motion, reach, balance, and coordination without feeling like they are in a clinic. The system also provides real-time feedback so therapists and patients can see progress and make adjustments in a single session. As the XR Therapy System is FDA Registered medical device, the treatment is covered by most insurance plans and accessible to patients.

"As a PTA, I've seen the difference VR can make in a patient's treatment, outcomes, and mindset. Patients that never thought they would walk independently again, are now doing it. VR was able to break them away from those self-limiting beliefs and improve their life. As a PTA, I want to empower other clinicians to use VR during their patient care to see just how transformative it can be." -Christopher Vasquez, PTA

Veena Somareddy, Co-Founder and CEO, said: "We believe in providing our therapists with all the tools and education required to make them successful in using virtual reality as a game-changing therapy modality for their patients. We are proud to be the first to release the virtual reality therapy certification program to help physical therapists re-define the way they do rehabilitation."

CERTIFIED THERAPISTS ACCEPTING PATIENTS:

St. Bernards, a medical center in Jonesboro, Arkansas became the first clinic to certify therapists. In May Director of Business Development, Andy Shatley said that Jason Edwards, a Physical Therapist, became the first therapist in the country to attain the certification.

ABOUT NEURO REHAB VR:

Neuro Rehab VR is a female-founded virtual reality healthcare technology company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Their customers include Cedars Sinai, Veterans Affairs, Children's Dallas and hospitals, private clinics across the US. Neuro Rehab VR closed its seed round of venture capital funding in Q1 of 2022, with 80% of funding originating from Texas-based firms.

