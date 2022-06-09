CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PEYTON MANNING'S OMAHA PRODUCTIONS...

Multiyear partnership taps Manning and Omaha Productions to conceive, create and produce digital content

LAS VEGAS and LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"), the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S., today announced a multiyear strategic partnership with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions. Together, Caesars Sportsbook and Omaha Productions will launch the Omaha Audio Network, a full-service audio production network, a variety of new digital series developed specifically for Caesars Entertainment and Omaha Productions' social media channels, and a live event series later this year.

"All of us at Omaha are excited to expand the relationship and have Omaha create compelling original content in partnership with our teammates at Caesars," said Peyton Manning, Omaha Productions Founder. "Caesars has already proven to be a great partner on the projects we have done together."

Launching later this year, The Omaha Audio Network's exciting podcast lineup will feature talent from a wide variety of sports and be available wherever sports fans enjoy their favorite podcasts. Through this strategic alliance, Manning and Omaha Productions will also serve as Executive Producers for a variety of new digital series that will live on Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Sportsbook, and Omaha social media channels. Series include "Mayne on the Street" with Caesars Sportsbook brand ambassador Kenny Mayne, "Celeb Shots" with Rachel DeMita, and "One More Round" with Cooper Manning.

Building off the success of the 2022 Caesars Super Bowl party featuring Peyton and Eli Manning at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Caesars and Omaha will also create a live event series unique to members of Caesars' best-in-class loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. The live event series will give Caesars Rewards members the chance to interact directly with Omaha content creators and the Mannings at upcoming activations at select Caesars destinations across the country.

"This is not a sponsorship; it's a strategic partnership," said Sharon Otterman, Chief Marketing Officer at Caesars Digital. "We'll collaborate with Peyton and Omaha to conceptualize, create and produce unique content in a way that only two leaders in the sports and entertainment space can. We look forward to the rollout of the Omaha Audio Network presented by Caesars Sportsbook, putting together unforgettable event experiences and crafting engaging must-see content for our customers."

Caesars and the Manning family made history last NFL season with the first-ever responsible gaming ad to air during NFL games and around the Super Bowl. Responsible gaming remains an important pillar in this expanded partnership and the Mannings will continue to highlight the resources that Caesars Sportsbook provides bettors to stay in control of their gaming. The Caesars Sportsbook app features tools to prevent problem gambling, including Deposit Limits, Spending Limits, Daily Time Limits, and Cool Off Time Limits.

Caesars Sportsbook is currently live in 24 states and jurisdictions—18 of which are mobile—and operates the most retail sportsbooks across the country. For real-time industry updates and to follow the Caesars empire, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Omaha Productions

Omaha Productions is an entertainment company launched by Peyton Manning following his retirement from the NFL. Omaha focuses on developing content that champions hard work, encourages the pursuit of passion, and celebrates community. Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN's Emmy-award winning "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" along with alternative telecasts for college football, golf, and the UFC. The company also serves as executive producer on "NFL Honors" and ESPN+'s PLACES franchise featuring series from Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Abby Wambach, Vince Carter, David Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, Sue Bird, P.K. Subban, and John McEnroe. The company also has series at A+E Networks, NBCUniversal, and Netflix.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

