aha! announces nonstop flights to Idaho Falls from Reno-Tahoe hub

RENO, Nev., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, announced today that it will begin nonstop service between Reno and Idaho Falls, Idaho on August 11, 2022 – bridging two adventure destinations with one convenient, nonstop route.

"The addition of aha! to the Idaho Falls Regional Airport exemplifies the success of our region and airport," said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. "It's perfect timing to add to our choice of flights to give greater connections for our residents and visitors alike."

aha! will fly to the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) two times a week with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets. With the addition of Idaho Falls, aha! will now serve 11 cities nonstop from its home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

"We are excited to welcome aha! Airlines and add another nonstop destination to our airport," said Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director, Rick Cloutier. "This addition is another option to serve the people of eastern Idaho. Both Reno and Idaho Falls travelers are eager to explore the great recreational opportunities of both of communities."

Travelers can replace a lengthy nine-hour drive or painful layover with a quick 95-minute nonstop flight, leaving more time for adventures and relaxation. Flights will operate each Thursday and Sunday departing Reno-Tahoe International Airport at 7:40 a.m. PT arriving at Idaho Falls Regional Airport at 10:15 a.m. MT. Return flights will depart Idaho Falls at 10:55 a.m. MT and arrive in Reno-Tahoe at 11:30 a.m. PT.

"We are thrilled to offer eastern Idaho residents with the opportunity to explore the incredible gaming, dining, shows, and indoor/outdoor fun of Reno and Lake Tahoe without lengthy drives or layovers," said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet's aha! business unit. "The easy access to Yellowstone, the Greenbelt, museums and other treasures will surely attract a lot of Reno residents to Idaho Falls."

Currently, aha! connects ten markets to its home base in Reno-Tahoe: Fresno, Ontario, Palm Springs and Santa Rosa Calif.; Eugene/Springfield, Medford/Ashland and Redmond/Bend, Ore.; and Pasco/Tri Cities and Spokane, Wash.

aha! is celebrating the launch of Idaho Falls with systemwide sale fares of $29*. These special one-way $29* fares must be booked using promo code RENOSUMMER29 by June 13 for travel starting August.

Book at www.flyaha.com or through the aha! contact center at 775-439-0888.

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to "bundle" value-priced vacation packages. www.flyaha.com

ExpressJet Airlines operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft and has more than 40 years of regional airline experience. ExpressJet, including its leisure brand aha!, is focused on providing travelers in smaller communities with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations. The company's services also include specialty charter flights and additional future routes. ExpressJet is owned by KAir Enterprises and its affiliates. www.expressjet.com

$29 airfare price is each way between Reno, NV and the following cities: Fresno, CA; Santa Rosa, CA; Ontario, CA; Palms Springs, CA; Idaho Falls, ID; Medford/Ashland, OR; Redmond/Bend, OR; Eugene, OR; Pasco, WA; or Spokane, WA. Book by June 13, 2022, 11:59 PM for travel August 1-September 30, 2022 (Idaho Falls service begins August 11, 2022). Airfare price includes all taxes and airport fees. Not valid for travel September 2-5. Offer based on availability. Must use promo code RENOSUMMER29 to book. Normal charges apply for options such as checked bags, pre-boarding or seat assignments. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries and not combinable with any other offers. Management reserves all rights including cancellation or modification of this promotion without prior notice.

