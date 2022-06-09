1000 times intestinal survival rate...COSMAX NBT commercializes 'Zeta Probiotics™' Technology

- A technology restores the cell wall and surface charges of probiotics damaged by the freeze-drying process

SEONGNAM-SI, South Korea, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COSMAX Group has succeeded in developing and commercializing a technology that dramatically increased the intestinal survival rate of lactic acid bacteria.

COSMAX NBT (CEO Yoon Won-il), one of affiliates for food supplement business in COSMAX Group, announced that it has developed and commercialized "Zeta ProbioticsTM" technology that increases probiotics' intestinal survival rate and adhesion ability.

Zeta ProbioticsTM is the technology that improves the intestinal survival rate of probiotics by 1000 times compared to freeze-dried strains when passing the gastrointestinal tract.

Normally, probiotics products are distributed in freeze-dried conditions to increase the expiry date. Probiotics are damaged the cell walls during freeze-drying. For this reason, consumers are taking the probiotics which get lower the vitality and survival rate.

In order for probiotics to function in the intestines such as immune control, the intestinal survival rate and adhesion ability must be high. A dietary supplement industry regards probiotics reactivation technology as the key to increase a survival rate.

Accordingly, COSMAX NBT has developed the technology that can reactivate probiotics in a short time. Zeta ProbioticsTM, developed by COSMAX NBT, is the technology that revitalizes freeze-dried lactic acid bacteria in a state similar to probiotics. Probiotics were added to water with reactivation substances to increase the intestinal survival and adhesion. The intestinal adhesion capacity increased 66.7% compared to the freeze-dried strains.

Yoon Won-il, CEO of COSMAX NBT, said, "In the health functional food market, probiotics are showing a rapid increase every year," adding, "Aligned with the market growth, COSMAX NBT will steadily improve probiotics technology."

Meanwhile, according to Mordor Intelligence, the U.S. probiotics market is expected to reach 13.5% by 2027 It is expected to record a growth rate (CAGR). In particular, after the COVID-19 pandemic, probiotics sales increased by 33% as consumers' interest in health increased.

