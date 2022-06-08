QS World University Rankings 2023

Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago

World's best universities revealed

LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, released the nineteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings, featuring 1418 institutions across 100 locations. The results account for 16.4 million academic papers and 117.8 million citations received by those papers; they also reflect the expert opinions of 151,000 academic faculty and 99,000 employers. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) celebrates eleven years as the world's best university. The University of Oxford (4th) drops two places while the University of Cambridge (2nd) gains one.

QS World University Rankings Logo (PRNewsfoto/QS Quacquarelli Symonds)
QS World University Rankings Logo (PRNewsfoto/QS Quacquarelli Symonds)(PRNewswire)

Highlights

  • USA: 103/201 ranked universities fall, 29 rise. Twenty-five are new entrants.
  • UK: 48/90 universities declined, ten improved. Intensely collaborative: 55% of its research entails global collaborations vs 20% global average.
  • Canada: 20/31 universities drop. McGill University (31st) is the new national leader.
  • Australia retains five top-50 universities, yet is stagnating, with as many universities improving as declining.
  • China (Mainland), the third most-represented higher education system (71 universities), is home to two world's top 15 universities for the first time ever: Peking University (12th) and Tsinghua University (14th).
  • India: more improvements than falls; All top nine institutions rise.
  • Asia's top university is the National University of Singapore (11th).
  • Malaysia, South Korea and Indonesia improved while Japan and Thailand declined.
  • ETH Zurich has remained continental Europe's best university for fifteen consecutive years.
  • France's merged universities ascend in the table, with Université PSL (26th) breaking into the top-30.
  • Universidad de Buenos Aires (67th) is confirmed Latin America's best. Hampered by low research impact scores, more of the continent's universities falling than rising.
  • Arab Region's top university – King Abdulaziz University, 106th - reaches a record high.
  • Africa's leader is the University of Cape Town (237th). Only five of the continent's universities
    are among the top-500

QS World University Rankings 2023: Top 20 


2023

2022




1

1

MIT 

US


2

3= 

University of Cambridge 

UK


3

3= 

Stanford University 

US


4

2

University of Oxford 

UK


5

5

Harvard University 

US


6= 

6

Caltech

US


6= 

7

Imperial College London 

UK


8

8= 

UCL 

UK


9

8= 

ETH Zurich 

Switzerland 


10

10

University of Chicago 

US


11

11

National University of Singapore

Singapore 


12

18

Peking University 

China


13

13

University of Pennsylvania 

US


14

17

Tsinghua University 

China


15

16

The University of Edinburgh 

UK


16= 

14= 

EPFL 

Switzerland 


16= 

20

Princeton University 

US


18

14= 

Yale University 

US


19

12

Nanyang Technological University

Singapore 


20

21

Cornell University 

US


© QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2021 https://www.TopUniversities.com/ 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503777/QS_World_University_Rankings_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qs-world-university-rankings-2023-301564145.html

SOURCE QS Quacquarelli Symonds

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.