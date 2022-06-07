TCARE Inc. Partners with Caregiving.com to Expand Caregiver Support Offering

ST. LOUIS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCARE Inc., the leading aging-in-place technology and data analytics provider in the elder care space, announces its partnership with Caregiving.com to expand the breadth of support, resources and services available to caregivers. Caregiving.com, the most trusted and recognizable brand in family caregiver support, provides a platform for exclusive training, educational material and local resources to help family members and unpaid caregivers when they need it most.

According to a 2020 report from AARP , there are an estimated 41.8 million caregivers in the United States. Of that, 89% are unpaid caregivers, either family or friends of the care recipient. Unpaid caregivers often report symptoms of burnout -- strained physical and mental health due to elevated stress and lack of support.

The TCARE technology platform identifies the root cause of a caregivers burnout, based on its proprietary protocol. This protocol allows the digital solution, in collaboration with a Certified/Licensed Care Manager, to suggest the most effective tailored intervention specific to where that caregiver is in their own unique family circumstances and situations. By measuring the outcome of each intervention, TCARE calculates the clinical and financial ROI associated with each intervention.

The Caregiving.com environment provides users the ability to engage with educational content and training tools that have been expertly curated based on the Caregiving.com proprietary profiling and content tagging system, including podcasts showcasing family caregiver stories, webinar series featuring expert caregiver knowledge, and exclusively acquired content from industry experts.

This commercial collaboration between TCARE Inc. and Caregiving.com brings together two innovative platforms providing maximum value to customers, creating an unparalleled experience for users, and driving family caregiver support forward.

"This bi-directional partnership extends our goal of providing an integrated consumer and enterprise partner experience," said Ali Ahmadi, CEO of TCARE. "We're able to measure the effectiveness of interventions and results of changes to caregiver's burdens that lead to burnout through our care management activities and our jointly integrated digital platform. Now, we are extending our capabilities through this partnership to real-time caregiver training and education with our partners at Caregiving.com to expand our offerings to the enterprise clients, in a secure & HIPAA compliant platform."

"Our goal is to create a positive societal shift around family caregivers by combining technology and real-life caregiver solutions," said Mike Eidsaune, CEO of Caregiving.com. "That's why this partnership makes so much sense. I truly believe that this partnership will advance family caregiving support and training in every situation where family caregivers are present."

Together TCARE and Caregiving.com continue to move toward the shared goal of supporting caregivers so they can focus on what matters most: taking care of themselves and their loved ones. Not only will this partnership improve the overall quality of life for unpaid caregivers and their care recipients, but it will also help drive clinical and financial ROI for organizations looking to support their members and policyholders.

About TCARE

TCARE's technology is an award-winning, evidence-based family caregiver support solution that uses precision targeting and mapping of resources to reduce family caregiver burnout. TCARE's technology comprises state-of-the-art intelligent machine learning models, data prediction models and analytics that pull Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) data creating innovative LTSS and LTC population health risk management solutions.

About Caregiving.com

For more than 25 years, Caregiving.com has been the premier online community for family caregivers. Caregiving.com is a digital care community connecting caregivers from all backgrounds to curated content and local resources based on a proprietary profiling and tagging system in order to help caregivers succeed in their care journeys.

