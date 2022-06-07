Catalina and Volta Forge Strategic Partnership to Bring Measurable Digital Out of Home Campaigns to More Brands

By Plugging Into Volta's Leading EV Charging & Media Network, Catalina Expands Reach of Its Place-Based Media Offering

Volta Taps into Catalina's Media Measurement Capabilities for Customers Like Dole

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina, which offers shopping behavior insights on virtually all U.S. households through its rich, real-time shopper intelligence platform, is establishing a strategic partnership with Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA), an industry-leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging network powering vehicles and commerce.

Volta's EV charging stations, equipped with large digital display screens, are strategically located steps from the entrances of popular retail, grocery, and entertainment venues. These premium placements influence consumers' shopping lists with eye-catching content presented on a sustainable medium within the uncluttered parking lot environment. Its rapidly growing network currently creates more than 900 million monthly impressions via 4,600+ digital ad screens in 39 Designated Market Areas (DMAs) across 26 states.

Volta places its EV charging stations at businesses where millions of qualified consumers spend their time and money, such as Walgreens and Ahold Delhaize, both of which are part of Catalina's extensive retailer network, as well as locations like Amazon Fresh, Tanger Outlets, and Six Flags. Catalina's measurement services enable Volta to directly determine incremental sales lift at the store level for retailers and brands that run campaigns on its ad platform. This detailed view into how the Volta Media™ Network increases shoppers' spend unlocks a critical understanding of digital out of home's impact on conversions, equipping advertisers with data that informs effective media strategies.

"With their focus on sustainability and ability to communicate with shoppers literally steps away from the point of purchase, Volta brings a unique inventory source to Catalina's place-based media offering and we've already begun to see clients like Dole lean in," said Tiffany Southwell, VP of Out of Home Media at Catalina. "It's exciting to see Volta embracing the innovative idea of out of home as a performance marketing vehicle by leveraging our measurement services to prove the efficacy of their media."

"Catalina's deep understanding of measurement for out of home media allows us to prove measurable incremental sales for our clients," said Brandt Hastings, Interim CEO and Chief Revenue Officer at Volta. "Their ability to quickly measure a campaign against the sales metrics that matter empowers clients to think about our media in the same way they think about digital advertising and to confidently shift budgets accordingly."

Leading Brands Charged by Partnership

A recent campaign jointly executed with Dole Fresh Foods is another early indicator of the partnership's power. Dole wanted to drive incremental sales lift and grow category share during a key selling season. Eye-catching marketing creative showcasing multiple Dole products was deployed on Volta Media screens near entrances of specific grocery locations. Catalina's unique measurement capabilities revealed that the campaign delivered an 8% sales lift and increased category share by 8.5%, demonstrating Volta's effectiveness in converting shoppers into buyers.

"Catalina continues to be an essential and trusted partner for a variety of our business needs, and we are impressed by what they and Volta deliver together. The concise and point-blank delivery of data to spotlight sales conversions and buyer response further simplified the out of home metrics and underscored the value Volta Media provides," said Kellee Miller, Director of Shopper Marketing at Dole Food Company, Inc.

Catalina was able to show the impact of Volta's media for another recent campaign, this time for a leading fast casual restaurant whose products are also sold in stores. As a result of the prominent marketing messages displayed across Volta's media screens, the brand achieved a 15% sales lift with an incremental Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) 29% higher than Catalina's average for out of home media campaigns.

