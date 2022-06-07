AIAM Announces Michigan Aerospace Summit on Sept. 7-8

OEMs, suppliers and thought leaders convene to talk about opportunities and the future of aerospace.

ROCHESTER, Mich., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sept. 7–8, 2022, Aerospace Industry Association of Michigan (AIAM) will hold its AeroOne Conference, dubbed Rise Higher: A Summit of Aerospace OEMs, Suppliers and Thought Leaders. Early registration is strongly encouraged.

Industry professionals from leading global aircraft manufacturers and large Tier 1 companies will gather at JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids to discuss the supply chain outlook from the OEM's and Tier 1's perspective and where the industry is headed in key areas such as next generation Aero Engines, Advanced Air Mobility and Zero Carbon Emissions. The summit is part of AIAM's ongoing work to convene the industry for in-depth discussions on critical needs in the supply chain, aerospace design, technology, and manufacturing.

"This is a remarkable opportunity for industry thought leaders and representatives to connect and share insights," said AIAM President, Tony Vernaci. "There is no better place to hold this conference than Michigan in the heart of nearly 1,000 companies serving the industry. The aerospace industry's 20-year forecast is unprecedented and on pace for a return to pre-COVID production levels. AeroOne capitalizes on that momentum by bringing together experts from a wide array of related sectors, including finance, supply chain, environmental sustainability, human capital, and more."

The summit will include a keynote address by Samantha Marnick, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Spirit AeroSystems, one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. Representative panelists and speakers include:

AeroDynamic Advisory

AeroMed Group

Airbus Americas

Boeing

Eaton Aerospace Group

GE Aviation

Liebherr-Aerospace Saline

Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)

RCO Engineering

Woodward

And more!

The conference will also feature showcase exhibitors, a networking breakfast and lunch each day, and a premier cocktail reception.

AeroOne offers a unique showcase opportunity for business leaders to present their company's name, brand, product, and technology to a diverse industry audience. Display tables will provide companies with an outstanding platform to meet face-to-face with key figures in the global aerospace industry. The tables will be centrally located for every delegate to view throughout the entire two-day conference. Limited showcase table space is still available.

"Michigan has been home to the aerospace industry for over 75 years," noted Vernaci. "There is enormous opportunity to expand our presence in the industry even further. AeroOne will help to shine a brighter spotlight on our state's growing position as a national and global leader in aerospace."

To learn more about the summit or to register, visit www.aerooneshow.com.

About AIAM: The Aerospace Industry Association of Michigan (AIAM) is a non-profit, member driven industry organization. It is a platform for aerospace leaders in the state to work together on a common set of priorities to strengthen and support the continued growth in the industry through talent attraction and new investment in Michigan.

