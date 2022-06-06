Khelp Financial Launches Investment Management Practice with Key Hires; DeFi Hedge Funds Planned for Q3 2022

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Khelp Financial ("Khelp"), a registered investment advisor in the digital asset sector, is pleased to announce the hiring of two new employees.

First, Steve Goeke is joining the firm as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Goeke has 15 years of banking and capital markets experience, and he will be responsible for overseeing daily operations, leading business development, and building and maintaining strategic relationships. Previously with Truist Securities as a Director in the Capital Markets Group, Goeke helped corporate clients navigate and manage risks associated with interest rate, foreign exchange, and commodity markets. Prior to that, he held various roles in derivatives, foreign exchange, and credit at Regions Capital Markets and JPMorgan.

Separately, Paul Lang is joining Khelp as Head of Portfolio Construction & Risk and will be working on the investments team alongside Patrick O'Donnell, the firm's Head of Research & Trading. Mr. Lang brings 13 years of experience constructing asset allocation strategies across traditional and digital assets and will be responsible for strategy design and execution across mandates. Lang joins from Celsius Network where he was responsible for coin allocation and risk-managed strategies, and prior to that he was a macro portfolio manager at UBS. He holds the CFA designation.

"The explosive growth in crypto has created demand for digital asset advisory, education, and investment solutions," according to Boomer Saraga, Co-Founder & CEO of Khelp. "As a team of digital asset natives, asset allocators, and risk managers, Khelp is well positioned to fulfill these market needs. We are excited to connect traditional investors with a growing menu of institutional-caliber, crypto investment products."

Khelp is now offering clients tailored investment strategies that provide exposure to a variety of cryptocurrencies and blockchains in separately managed accounts. These digital asset portfolios provide both individual investors and investment advisors the ability to choose from a number of strategies, driven by individual investor suitability and risk tolerance.

Khelp is also on track to launch two Decentralized Finance ("DeFi") hedge funds in 3Q22, the Mako and Dorsal Funds, which will provide accredited investors access to yield-focused strategies diversified across established blockchain networks and protocols. The Mako Fund is an actively managed total return product consisting of income and capital appreciation, embedding risk management into the portfolio construction process. The Dorsal Fund seeks sustainable, consistent income with minimal exposure to digital asset prices by using dollar-based assets and market neutral strategies. These funds will service investment advisors, institutions/family offices, and accredited investors.

About Khelp

Khelp provides professional digital asset management and advisory services, offering tailored cryptocurrency asset management with a focus on DeFi. Its fundamental-based digital asset research integrated with established portfolio construction techniques uniquely positions the firm to help clients bridge the gap between traditional finance and the emerging field of digital assets. For more information, please visit www.khelpfinancial.com.

