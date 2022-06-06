Crisis24 Welcomes Matthew Bradley as Senior Vice President of Risk Solutions, Americas, to Executive Team

Former CIA officer, industry veteran, to drive and strengthen world-leading provider in integrated risk management's growth strategy

ANNAPOLIS, MD, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Leading global integrated risk management firm Crisis24 , a GardaWorld company, announced today the hiring of Matthew Bradley as Senior Vice President of Risk Solutions for the Americas.

Matthew Bradley, Senior Vice President of Risk Solutions, Americas, Crisis24 (CNW Group/Crisis24) (PRNewswire)

In his role, Bradley will accelerate and execute the firm's growth strategy as the team continues to expand and strengthen its leading market position to the world's most influential people, disruptive brands, and prominent organizations.

Bringing nearly 15 years of experience with the Central Intelligence Agency serving in Honduras, Argentina, Chile, and Washington, D.C., Bradley has also worked in the private sector holding a variety of positions with risk management firms including OnSolve LLC, International SOS, and Control Risks.

"The unrivaled strength and breadth of our experience and expertise are why the world's leading organizations choose Crisis24. We are pleased that Matthew chose to join our team of dynamic experts to execute and expand on our unmatched integrated risk services," said Grégoire Pinton, Managing Director and Global Head of Integrated Risk Management. "Matt brings a depth of experience and knowledge in security, intelligence, and risk/crisis management from both the public and private sectors, and his demonstrated success in understanding and meeting customers' needs will make him a vital asset as we continue setting and exceeding our goals."

Bradley holds undergraduate degrees from Rice University in Houston, Texas, and a Master of Business Administration from Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Click here to read his full bio.

About Crisis24, a GardaWorld company:

Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, is widely regarded as the leading integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting, and global protective solutions firm, serving the world's most influential people, disruptive brands, and prominent organizations. Championed by our advanced Global Operation Centers and our skilled team of intelligence analysts, we offer highly specialized services, 24/7 security and consulting, with the technology and Artificial Intelligence to power it all across the globe. For more information, visit www.crisis24.com.

