BIG3's Matchups Are Set For Fifth Season To Begin June 18

Tickets for The Regular Season Are Available To Buy Today

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced a full schedule of matchups and dates for the first eight weeks of its fifth season, which tips off on June 18, 2022 at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL. Tickets for the regular season are available and can be purchased here . The BIG3 is returning to a semi-tour model as all COVID-19 protocols will be dictated by local regulations. Exact dates and locations for the playoffs and Championship Game will also be announced shortly.

(PRNewsfoto/BIG3) (PRNewswire)

2022 BIG3 Schedule:

Week 1

June 18:

Triplets v. Trilogy

3s Company v. Bivouac

3HM v. Ghost Ballers

June 19:

Aliens v. Enemies

Killer 3s v. Ball Hogs

Power v. Tri State

Week 2

June 25

Tri State v. Bivouac

Triplets v. Aliens

Ghost Ballers v. Ball Hogs

June 26

3HM v. Power

Enemies v. 3s Company

Killer 3s v. Trilogy

Week 3

July 2

Power v. Enemies

3HM v. 3s Company

Triplets v. Ball Hogs

July 3

Killer 3s v. Tri State

Aliens v. Bivouac

Ghost Ballers v. Trilogy

Week 4

July 8

Triplets v. Bivouac

3HM v. Enemies

Power v. 3s Company

July 10

Ghost Ballers v. Killer 3s

Trilogy v. Aliens

Ball Hogs v. Tri State

Week 5

July 17

3HM v. Triplets

Ball Hogs v. Aliens

Ghost Ballers v. 3s Company

Enemies v. Killer 3s

Tri State v. Trilogy

Power v. Bivouac

Week 6

July 23

Tri State v. Killer 3s

Triplets v. Ghost Ballers

Bivouac v. 3HM

July 24

Power v. Aliens

Ball Hogs v. 3s Company

Enemies v. Trilogy

Week 7

July 30

Killer 3s v. Aliens

Ball Hogs v. Enemies

Triplets v. Tri State

July 31

Ghost Ballers v. Bivouac

Power v. 3HM

Trilogy v. 3s Company

Week 8

August 6

Triplets v. 3s Company

Trilogy v. Ball Hogs

Enemies v. Ghost Ballers

July 7

Bivouac v. Tri State

Power v. Killer 3s

Aliens v. 3HM

Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, the BIG3 has introduced a new ownership model that leverages blockchain technology to sell NFTs offering ownership-like benefits, and implemented several key rule changes for the 2021 season including doubling the number of open tryouts, lowering the minimum player age, and introducing the Taco Bell 'Bring the Fire' rule allowing teams one challenge per half determined by an in-game one-on-one. This follows the announcement of the first of its kind FEAT token (Forever Experience Action Token), which provides the holder with benefits and exclusive access to the BIG3 for the duration of the league's life.

To learn more about the BIG3 and to sign up for more information about participating in the ownership sale, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram .

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

CONTACT:

Gaby Moran

gmoran@hstrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BIG3