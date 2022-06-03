Smithers Achieves Accreditation to Provide AS9120 Third-Party Certification Services

AKRON, Ohio, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, is pleased to announce the Smithers Quality Assessments Division has achieved accreditation by ANAB to offer AS9120 third-party certification services.

The AS9120 standard is specific to the requirements for aviation, space, and defense distributors. After achieving a market leading position amongst certification bodies (CBs) with the most recently reported Boeing's CB Report Card, Smithers' expansion of the AS100 series of certification offerings underscores its continued commitment to, and deepening expertise in the aerospace industry.

"We are excited to expand our portfolio of aerospace certifications to include AS9120:2016. Accreditation to this standard will allow us to deliver our high touch certification services to both Maintenance Repair Operations (MRO) & distribution customers, and to better service our existing clients with the transition to AS9104/1A." said, Aaron Dalby, Aerospace Sector Manager, at Smithers.

The Smithers Quality Assessments Division maintains regular participation in various AS standard development committees, including AS9101, AS9104/1 and AS9104/3. Jeanette Preston, President of Smithers Quality Assessments Division, also serves as the sole CB focal point for the Americas Aerospace scheme. This active involvement in the ICOP scheme ensures that Smithers Quality Assessments Division maintains a key leadership role in promoting the importance of the AS-series requirements.

For more information about Smithers, AS9120 certification, please contact Mr. Aaron Dalby.

