Physician Astronaut Featured In Webinar Series on Hospital Safety and Quality

NAPA, Calif., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Bagian, MD, PE, a former NASA astronaut well known for bringing his systems safety insights from aerospace engineering into the patient safety arena, will be a featured speaker in a webinar series on hospital safety and quality hosted by TDC Group.

Dr. Bagian—a NASA astronaut for over 15 years, veteran of two Space Shuttle missions, former registered professional engineer, and founding Director of the Center for Healthcare Engineering and Patient Safety as well as the Center for Risk Analysis Informed Decision Engineering at the University of Michigan and member of The Doctors Company Board of Governors—will join moderator David L. Feldman, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Healthcare Risk Advisors and TDC Group, in the webinars.

The series, which highlights leading voices in healthcare, premieres at noon (EDT) June 7 with Dr. Bagian and Rohit Bhalla, MD, MPH, Chief Clinical and Quality Officer, Stamford Health, Stamford, Connecticut, speaking on "Understanding and Preventing Adverse Events." They will discuss reporting systems, advancing transparency, the study of near misses, and what's lacking in root cause analyses. Registration is now open for the free webinar, which also will be available on demand after the live event.

Upcoming webinars will feature:

Rosanne Raso , DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, New York City , who will join Dr. Bagian in discussing "Engaging the C-Suite in Safety and Quality."

Brijen Shah , MD, Associate Professor, Icahn School of Medicine and Vice President, Medical Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System, New York City , who will converse with Dr. Bagian about "Teaching Safety and Quality."

"Despite more than 20 years of focus on patient safety, many hospitals and healthcare professionals still struggle with advancing the safety and quality agenda in their institutions. Therefore, we are pleased to share the expertise of Dr. Bagian and other leading voices in healthcare with hospital leaders and clinicians nationwide," said Dr. Feldman.

Dates and times for future webinars featuring Dr. Bagian can be found at www.thetdcgroup.com.

About TDC Group

The TDC Group of companies (TDC Group) is the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions. Serving the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems, we help healthcare professionals overcome the complexities of today's practice environment. TDC Group ( thetdcgroup.com ) delivers proven solutions constantly refined through tireless innovation. We are defined by our depth of experience, commitment to service, unparalleled product offering, and broad distribution capabilities. With annual revenue of $1 billion, over $6.5 billion in assets, and offices nationwide, TDC Group serves over 100,000 healthcare professionals and organizations throughout the United States.

