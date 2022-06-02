Vibra Healthcare Leaders Launch Vibra Travels

New Travel Nursing and Healthcare Staffing Business Provides Critical Staffing Relief and Expert Service

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibra Healthcare, a national specialty healthcare provider based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, announced the recent launch of Vibra Travels, a travel nursing and healthcare staffing business.

"We've created a custom, flexible approach and we can quickly place quality talent wherever support is most needed."

Vibra Travels originated in 2021 as an internal service, engaging traveling clinicians to work directly with Vibra Healthcare's coast-to-coast network of critical care hospitals, medical rehabilitation hospitals, and skilled nursing facilities. Fueled by nationwide staffing shortages and steadily increasing interest in travel nursing opportunities among job seekers, Vibra Travels grew rapidly and recently celebrated its expansion to serve external clients.

"We are humbled by the response to Vibra Travels and eager to partner with and serve more healthcare providers like us," shared Wayne Mackey, CEO of Vibra Travels.

Mackey, who also serves as Vibra Healthcare's chief human resources officer, worked alongside Brad Hollinger, president and CEO of Vibra Healthcare, and a number of the organization's executive leaders to bring Vibra Travels to life.

"We understand the hospital business," added Mackey. "Having developed Vibra Travels out of Vibra Healthcare's own talent needs, we truly know the burdens created by staffing shortages. We also know the unique challenges of working through agency support. That's why the Vibra Travels team is so passionate about making a difference in this industry, delivering a better staffing solution for healthcare providers, and providing a world-class experience for our traveling clinicians."

Though the company continues to expand its services, Vibra Travels primarily focuses on hiring and placing clinicians that are currently in the highest demand, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and respiratory therapists.

Hospitals commonly use travelers in these positions when they cannot fill their job openings readily with local talent, a growing problem in many areas of the country. Travelers are also used for interim support while hospitals train newly hired employees, during times when hospitalizations peak, and when there is a need to cover staff vacations or illnesses.

"We're so much more than an agency," said Amy Slivinski, vice president of Vibra Travels. "We treat our clients' talent needs just like our own. We've created a custom, flexible approach and we can quickly place quality talent wherever support is most needed."

The Vibra Travels team has a mission of delivering exceptional customer service with a personalized approach, shared Slivinski. "Our travelers and hospital partners will work with their own dedicated recruiters who get to know them and their needs, allowing us to make the best possible placement matches. We aim to deliver expert, concierge-level onboarding and support services for both our travelers and clients alike so that they can do what they do best, provide great patient care together."

Individuals interested in employment with Vibra Travels can visit the company's website to view and apply for current opportunities. Organizations interested in learning more about how Vibra Travels can help meet their staffing needs can contact Amy Slivinski at ASlivinski@vibrahealth.com or Wayne Mackey at WMackey@vibrahealth.com.

About Vibra Travels:

Vibra Travels is a travel nursing and healthcare staffing company that was established in 2021. Affiliated with Vibra Healthcare and its nationwide network of specialty hospitals, Vibra Travels provides critical clinical staffing support to both Vibra Healthcare and a growing number of external hospital partners. The organization is focused on the hiring and placement of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and respiratory therapists. To learn more about what makes Vibra Travels unique, visit www.vibratravels.com.

About Vibra Healthcare:

Vibra Healthcare is a critical care and medical rehabilitation hospital company focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of freestanding specialty acute care hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation centers. Teams of highly trained specialists lead Vibra's clinical programs for rehabilitating patients who have suffered from strokes, multiple traumas, serious infectious diseases including COVID-19, musculoskeletal, neurologic, cardiac, and respiratory conditions, including ventilator dependency. Vibra and its affiliates currently employ over 6,000 employees and own, operate and manage over 45 specialty hospitals, transitional care units/facilities, and hospital-based outpatient physical therapy locations in 14 states. For additional information about Vibra Healthcare's network of specialty hospitals and post-acute care continuum, please visit www.vibrahealthcare.com.

Vibra Travels Media Contact:

Wayne Mackey

Chief Executive Officer

717.525.3188

SOURCE Vibra Travels