New Early Intervention Autism Center Opening Near Columbus Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bierman Autism Centers (Bierman) announced that they are opening their first location in Ohio this month. This is Bierman's 7th state in the U.S.A. and will provide ABA therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy to kids diagnosed with autism between the ages of 18 months to 9 years old. The center is designed to enhance one-on-one therapy sessions, as well as having spaces to build gross and motor skills. In addition to therapy services. This center accepts a variety of health insurances and will be located at 6036 Tara Hill Dr, Dublin, OH 43017.

This center will be led by Elizabeth Henry, the Regional Manager for the Midwest at Bierman. Elizabeth, an Ohio native, says: "I feel very fortunate to be part of the team bringing Bierman to central Ohio. There is a need for center-based early intervention in the community and Bierman can fill that gap. The team is committed to creating long-term progress for children and engaging families to create shared goals. I see this in action in the other centers in the midwest and I'm so happy that we can bring this to central Ohio."

Bierman recognizes that every kid's success is unique, and their mission is to create progress and possibilities!

The team is dedicated to making learning welcoming and fun by erasing the line between learning and play. Their approach ensures kids become confident and empowered lifelong learners. The Bierman circle of care and support includes the whole family, not just the child. They empower parents through training and collaboration.

Bierman Autism Centers is a place where kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on such as self-advocacy and communication. For more about Bierman Autism Centers visit www.biermanautism.com or contact Alexis Ducharme at marketing@biermanautism.com .

