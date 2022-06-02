The partnership provides both organizations with the tools to expand market reach and serve more businesses

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gooten, a leading technology and fulfillment company, announced today that they are partnering with Fujifilm, a trusted global provider of prints, photo products, and imaging solutions, to bring print-on-demand production excellence at scale to businesses of all sizes.

Gooten and Fujifilm Partner to Announce Strategic Technology and Print-on-Demand Fulfillment Collaboration (PRNewswire)

This strategic collaboration will bridge Fujifilm's impressive impact in the print and imaging industry— having produced tens of millions of items on-demand since they began manufacturing personalized photo products more than 20 years ago —with Gooten's advanced approach to on-demand fulfillment technology.

Gooten and Fujifilm will bring industry-leading print-on-demand solutions to retailers, small businesses, and online merchants across the globe via Gooten's out-of-the-box technology solutions that seamlessly fulfill hundreds of customizable products without the need to hold inventory or secure extensive startup capital. The collaboration will initially launch with North American small businesses in Summer 2022 with plans to expand globally.

"Fujifilm has always been a pioneer in the print-on-demand market, fulfilling and drop-shipping personalized photo products for customers shopping with major retailers for more than 20 years," said Bing Liem, President, Imaging Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation.

"We are excited to partner with the Gooten team to deliver the same world-class Fujifilm production capabilities to online businesses of any size."

"Our mission at Gooten is to empower retailers, brands, and merchants to scale their business using the power of on-demand fulfillment. Partnering with a renowned manufacturer like Fujifilm not only supports this goal but allows us to expand our impact to a wider audience," said Maddy Alcala, President of Gooten. "With the eCommerce industry growing at unparalleled rates, businesses need to be able to meet higher consumer expectations and demand quickly and efficiently. We believe our tailored on-demand fulfillment network combined with Fujifilm's quality products and global footprint will offer businesses a more cost-effective, seamless, and modern approach to improve customer satisfaction and accelerate revenue growth."

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX™ line of instant cameras and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, lenses, and content creation solutions, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of FUJIFILM products and services in Canada.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Corporation, Tokyo, is an operating company of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation along with FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. FUJIFILM Holdings leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm's Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

About Gooten Inc.

Gooten Inc. is a technology and fulfillment company servicing established brands that are looking to optimize and/or supplement their eCommerce business with a print-on-demand manufacturing model. It combines proprietary technology and operational expertise with a global network of 30+ best-in-class manufacturing partners. This digital infrastructure allows Gooten to automatically fulfill orders more efficiently, sustainably, and at a competitive price; unlocking the potential for eCommerce businesses, retailers and global merchandising companies to scale production while reducing or eliminating the need to hold physical inventory. Gooten is committed to empowering thousands of businesses to sell high-quality products, on-demand and with minimal risk. Founded in 2015, Gooten is a globally distributed company with teams across North America, Europe and South America.

Connect with Gooten on http://www.gooten.com or on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter .

