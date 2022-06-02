GIFTED Healthcare Hires Suzanne Masino as the Vice President of Its School-Based Therapy Company, Therapia Staffing

Experienced healthcare consultant and Occupational Therapist to oversee school-based expansion

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapia Staffing hires Suzanne Masino, an Occupational Therapist by education, with a profoundly diverse 25-year career in healthcare as a practicing therapist, celebrated recruitment leader, and technology-focused business owner.

Masino's immense experience will drive Therapia's School-Based Therapy Team toward growth and expanded opportunities.

Masino's immense experience will drive Therapia's School-Based Therapy Team toward growth and expanded opportunities. Masino has a vast background in innovative healthcare staffing solutions. She founded her healthcare consulting company, Staffing Innovations Inc., in 2015, where she implemented creative growth and operations strategies for school-based therapy staffing companies across the country. Additionally, Masino co-founded Matchwell, a cloud-based technology platform and marketplace that directly connects facilities and clinicians.

"Masino joins Therapia Staffing with profound industry experience that will enhance the scope of our service," said Dennis Ducham, GIFTED Healthcare CEO. "Her success in school-based healthcare staffing and front-line experience as an Occupational Therapist brings insight and a client-centric perspective to this fast-growing service line."

"I am excited to join Therapia Staffing during a time of intense growth and expansion," said Masino. "I plan to help drive this growth with my clinical background and experience in staffing innovation. Most importantly, I look forward to making an impact on the delivery of care in our school systems."

About GIFTED Healthcare/Therapia Staffing

Headquartered in New Orleans since 2006, GIFTED Healthcare is a nurse-founded company that provides creative workforce solutions for healthcare and school-based partners nationwide, impacting care and producing successful patient outcomes. Outstanding career opportunities for clinicians include Travel, Local, Per Diem, LTAC, and Government contracts. Therapia Staffing, a GIFTED Healthcare company, provides clinicians with flexible work options in School-Based Nursing, Therapy, and Special Education.

GIFTED offers exceptional service and support for healthcare and school-based partners so that clinicians can succeed while providing excellent care. In 2021, GIFTED was named a "Best Place to Work in Healthcare" by Modern Healthcare.

