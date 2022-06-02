Electrolux voluntarily recalls certain icemakers due to possible safety issue

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux today requested that owners of certain Frigidaire side-by-side and top freezer refrigerators as well as certain Frigidaire Professional and Electrolux multi-door refrigerators contact the company to schedule a free in-home installation of a new icemaker. Consumers can verify if their icemaker is affected by checking www.IceMakerRecall.com.

Electrolux logo (PRNewsFoto/Electrolux) (PRNewswire)

The recall reason is an issue with the icemaker's level detector arm, which under certain circumstances, can potentially break and fall into the ice bucket, posing a choking hazard.

"Consumer safety is our top priority, and we take this matter very seriously," says Electrolux North America Product Safety Director Chad Strickland. "We have decided to voluntarily recall these affected icemakers and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Consumer Actions

both your model and serial number are on the affected refrigerator list. Both numbers can be found on a label inside the refrigerator. Check www.IceMakerRecall.com to see ifyour model and serial number are on the affected refrigerator list. Both numbers can be found on a label inside the refrigerator. If it is on the affected list, it is recommended that you empty your ice bucket and stop using the icemaker until it is replaced. If it is on the affected list, consumers can schedule a free in-home installation of a new icemaker at www.IceMakerRecall.com

Please note: Products with other serial numbers within the Frigidaire, Frigidaire Professional and Electrolux lines are not affected.

Electrolux conducted this recall voluntarily under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the remedy to protect consumers.

About Electrolux

Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year. In 2021, Electrolux North America had sales of nearly $5 billion and employed about 12,000 people. For more information, go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Electrolux North America