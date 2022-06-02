CanPay Expands to Reach Nearly All of Florida's Cannabis Consumers

LITTLETON, Colo., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida has fully adopted CanPay, the largest legitimate payment network for cannabis merchants and consumers. The platform is now accepted at 95% of the state's medical marijuana treatment centers (MMTCs). Nearly 100% of Florida's medical cannabis patients can use CanPay to pay for their cannabis purchases.

CanPay provides an easy-to-use app that allows consumers to pay for purchases at cannabis retailers with a simple debit from their checking account using the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network. Merchants with a compliant bank account at a CanPay-approved financial institution may join the CanPay network quickly and easily.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer all of Florida's cannabis consumers fast, free and safer-than-cash transactions with CanPay," said Dustin Eide, CEO of CanPay. "As one of the largest cannabis markets in the country, it's always been a priority for us to offer our service to its more than 700,000 Qualified Patients."

While recreational cannabis is not legal in Florida, medical marijuana can be purchased from licensed MMTCs by patients and caregivers that have an active Medical Marijuana Use Registry (MMUR) identification card.

Expansion in Florida comes at a time when CanPay is growing to meet the continued demand for its payment solution. As the leader in legitimate payments for the cannabis industry, the company has facilitated more than half a billion dollars in transparent transactions in states where cannabis is legal. CanPay is used at more than 800 participating merchant locations in 31 states in the U.S. and is accepted by 10 of the top 13 public-company, multi-state operators (MSOs)

CanPay offers a payment solution for the state regulated cannabis industry and other emerging markets. CanPay started with one goal – to bring traditional and legitimate electronic payment solutions to highly-regulated industries. We've spent years learning about the unique challenges that face consumers and retailers in these industries and used that experience to design CanPay as the stable payment solution they can rely on. With over 20 years of industry experience, the CanPay team of payments professionals is building a proprietary network of consumers, retailers, financial institutions, and specialized technology providers that make payments at regulated businesses just like payments everywhere else. For more information, visit https://www.canpaydebit.com.

