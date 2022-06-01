The Virginia General Assembly Recognizes Paymerang's Impact on Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia General Assembly Recognized Paymerang's Impact on Virginia by commemorating a resolution in the Senate. James D. Worsley, Ph.D., Deputy County Administrator for Human Services, Chesterfield County; Delegate Roxann L. Robinson, Virginia House of Delegates; and Senator Ghazala F. Hashmi, Senate of Virginia visited Paymerang's recently expanded office in Chesterfield to present the framed resolution.

"Being recognized by the Virginia's General Assembly is a great honor. We're privileged to be able to help finance departments around the country automate their processes and become more strategic to their organizations. This improves the performance of the industries we serve, like healthcare, education, manufacturing, and services. We look forward to creating more jobs and helping the American economy thrive. " said Nasser Chanda, CEO of Paymerang.

Since 2018, Paymerang has evolved into an industry-leading finance automation solution, growing from 27 to 225 employees while expanding company operations, new product development, sales, and marketing. Paymerang is deeply invested in fostering an environment of diversity and growth for its team members. Most recently, they sponsored training and development initiatives for emerging leaders, while providing professional development opportunities to members in their sales, technology, and operations departments.

"Paymerang has made a massive impact in the technology space by transforming Accounts Payable departments, saving businesses thousands of hours annually. And they're just getting started!" said Delegate Roxann Robinson. "We're excited to be a part of this journey with Paymerang and watch how they continue to impact Virginia and organizations nationwide."

Paymerang's goal is to cultivate high-performing teams in an environment of continuous learning where everyone can discover their strength, master new skills, and utilize different tools to overcome new challenges.

In addition to internal company culture, Paymerang is committed to providing a work environment focused on work-life balance, healthy lifestyles, community engagement, and personal development initiatives.

"I commend Paymerang's commitment to diversity, inclusion, professional growth, and work-life balance. Paymerang's successes with its engaged workforce demonstrate that when we invest in people, organizations thrive." said Senator Ghazala Hashmi.

"The recent pandemic has had an impact on all of society. A special concern has been supporting the mental health of employees. This has highlighted the importance of flexible hours, collaborative cultures, and hybrid workspaces. The Virginia Chamber is pleased to be associated with an organization whose values are more than just words on a website and truly live out daily—prioritizing integrity, growth, teamwork and positivity." said Barry DuVal, CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

Noted as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Paymerang provides exemplary services to its clients while meeting the needs and aspirations of its employees and making Chesterfield a more wonderful place to call home.

