SAINT PAUL, Minn., June 1, 2022 -- Jord BioScience, a leading, global provider of microbial solutions and technology to agriculture products manufacturers and ag retailers distributors, announced that Keri Carstens has been named Chief Operating Officer, effective June 1, 2022.

Jord BioScience Announces Appointment of Keri Carstens as Chief Operating Officer (PRNewswire)

Prior to Jord, Dr Carstens led global regulatory strategy for Corteva Agriscience, where she also served in key roles in regulatory science, program management, and on the leadership team to build and launch Corteva's seed applied technologies and biologicals businesses. She is a recognized industry leader, having served as chair of the American Seed Trade Association's Seed Treatment & Environment Committee, as well as service for the Honey Bee Health Coalition and Entomological Society of America. She grew up on a farm, continues to farm, and has devoted her career to delivering safe, sustainable solutions that benefit farmers globally.

"After an exhaustive search process, the Board, the team, and I couldn't be happier to welcome Keri as COO of the company," said Kip Pendleton, Jord BioScience Chairman, President, and CEO. "Keri brings innovation and commercial experience applicable to our technology and a proven record to recruit and develop top talent as we build a world class team to serve our customers. Jord continues to expand our partner relationships with leading microbial companies globally, we have found the perfect leader to further develop commercialization, formulation and regulatory work. Keri brings hands on customer experience, go-to-market and product strategies, to position the organization for scale as the company accelerates its growth in the $12 billion global microbial industry expected to be $144 billion by 2043."

"The business of feeding the world in a sustainable and regenerative way has never been more critical; with significant technology advancement being made across the entire agriculture supply chain," said Carstens. "I am proud to join a science-based company and accelerate the commercialization of the Jord technology to improve outcomes and sustainability for generations to come. Jord has created a fundamentally different approach to deliver consistent and effective results with microbial products. I am looking forward to partnering with Dr Linda Kinkel, Chief Science Officer of Jord and the talented team to further advance the Jord technology as the definitive standard for to accelerate the adoption and performance of microbial products globally."

"We believe Jord BioScience is the leader in digital biology serving leading Agricultural Microbial companies to make their products better and more consistent," said Erik Torgerson, board member at Jord BioScience. "Jord is solving a deep need for the microbial industry, the team has done a tremendous job engaging many of the largest customers in the ag value chain. We are excited to leverage Keri's skill set to accelerate and scale our efforts and lead an already outstanding team."

Jord BioScience is St Paul-based fundamentally different microbial company, a Digital Biology company, using technology to help other microbial companies deliver more effective and consistent products in the agricultural marketplace. Formed in 2019 out of the University of Minnesota, BioControl, LLC DBA Jord BioScience is a start-up with a unique discovery platform of over 6000 unique isolates. Our technology enhances commercial microbial products within indigenous microbial communities to improve performance and consistency.

