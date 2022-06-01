IPSY Teams Up With The Trevor Project for PRIDE Month 2022

The Preeminent Beauty Subscription to Donate 50% of Total Sales from "Free to Be" Bundle

/PRNewswire/ -- IPSY, a Beauty for All Industries brand, announced its partnership with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people, in honor of PRIDE Month 2022. As part of its month-long celebration, IPSY will feature an exclusive, limited-time "Free to Be" bundle made up of LGBTQ

-

founded and friendly brands such as Formula Z Cosmetics, KimChi Chic Beauty, Patrick Ta Beauty, and MAC Cosmetics. IPSY will donate 50% of total sales to the life-saving organization, with a minimum donation of

$25,000

.

It all started with one vision, to democratize beauty. Years ago, the standard of beauty was defined by a select few editorial authorities and only a handful of beauty brands. IPSY realized that the perception of what was considered beautiful was not only narrow, but unrealistic and undoubtedly misrepresentative of the fabric of humanity.

Over the past 10 years, IPSY has built a beauty subscription company that provides access to amazing brands and products, but ultimately it's a space for authentic self-expression; a place where all are welcome, seen, and heard. Diversity and inclusion have been at IPSY's core since day one. Along the way IPSY has stayed true to this vision by continuing to set and exceed its goals to amplify the voices and faces of diverse creators, founders, fans, and ambassadors.

"We are so honored to partner with The Trevor Project on the 'Free to Be' bundle, said Tina Shim, VP of Brand at IPSY. "This bundle feels like a natural extension of our shared brand values and commitment to support a diverse community. We're looking forward to continuing to amplify people's unique stories."

One of the brands in the bundle, Formula Z Cosmetics, was founded by teen makeup artist and entrepreneur Zach Dishinger with the belief that makeup should be all-inclusive, empowering, and a form of self-expression for everyone. "We're in a society where this is what pretty should look like and my message to everyone is you are enough. I try to use my voice and my brand to inspire others to stay true to themselves and to be unconditionally accepting of others. It's okay to be who you are. It's okay to step out of your comfort zone and try new things. The culture isn't going to change without us fueling the conversation. I'm proud for my brand to be included in IPSY's 'Free to Be' bundle in partnership with The Trevor Project," Dishinger said.

Available to IPSY subscribers, the "Free to Be" bundle, priced at $25 with an incredible value of $115, will be available on June 2nd at IPSY.com. The bundle will feature LGBTQ-founded brands and LGBTQ-friendly brands including Formula Z Cosmetics, KimChi Chic Beauty, Ciaté London, Patrick Ta Beauty, MAC Cosmetics, and about-face beauty by Halsey.

