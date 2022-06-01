INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) on Behalf of Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. ("GoodRx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GDRX) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 9, 2022, after the market closed, GoodRx announced its first quarter 2022 financial results and withdrew its fiscal 2022 guidance. In its shareholder letter, the Company stated that "a grocery chain had taken actions that impacted acceptance of discounts from most PBMs for a subset of drugs." The Company expects "the grocer issue . . . could have an estimated revenue impact of roughly $30 million [and] will be ongoing without amelioration through Q2." As a result, GoodRx "believe[s] it is unlikely [it] will be able to achieve the FY 2022 guidance" previously provided.

On this news, GoodRx's stock fell $2.78, or 25.9%, to close at $7.97 on May 10, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased GoodRx securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith