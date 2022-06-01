Everlaw Partners with Cobra Legal Solutions to Deliver State-of-Art Ediscovery

New Partnership to Accelerate the Adoption of Everlaw's Ediscovery Platform

CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw , the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, announced today that the company has established a partnership with Cobra Legal Solutions, a leading legal operations outsourcing provider.

Everlaw is known for state-of-the-art technology, with rich collaboration features, advanced AI and the most intuitive interface for legal teams. Cobra is known for driving efficiency and measurable results for their clients. Together, by leveraging the Cobra Legal Solutions' Everlaw Center of Excellence, the partnership will unlock new value for corporate legal departments and their outside counsel. Cobra professional consultants will deliver their best-in-class services on the Everlaw platform to a range of legal clients.

"We believe the future of ediscovery is in the cloud and Everlaw technology is the quintessential modern ediscovery platform – both advanced in capabilities and easy to use," said Cobra CEO Candice Hunter Corby. "It's a perfect fit with our team's focus on improving the efficiency of legal services to give clients a competitive advantage in litigation, compliance and investigations."

"The Everlaw platform coupled with Cobra Legal Services are better together because of our mutual commitment to drive a digital transformation of the legal industry," said Everlaw CRO Rich Liu. "Using Everlaw, Cobra Legal's professional experts will help legal teams better navigate the ever growing, complex world of ediscovery."

The companies are unveiling this news at the kickoff of Everlaw's Connect events in Chicago. The half-day Connect symposium includes CLE-eligible panels, new industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for ediscovery and a special deep-dive on trends in technology assisted review (TAR) with AI and ediscovery expert Dr. Maura R. Grossman. Everlaw's Connect events will continue in NYC on June 8 and Los Angeles on June 15.

About Cobra Legal Solutions

Cobra Legal Solutions was founded over a decade ago by attorneys who knew they could improve the efficiency of legal support services. Cobra's diverse team of like-minded professionals combine deep experience in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and technology to deliver consistent, measurable results for corporate legal departments and their outside counsel. Based in Austin, TX, Cobra Legal Solutions is proud to be 89% diverse with a workforce that is 63% female worldwide. Named to the 2020 Inc 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies, Cobra Legal Solutions is trusted by thousands of legal professionals each day from some of the world's largest companies and law firms. See why at www.cobralegalsolutions.com

About Everlaw

Everlaw blends cutting-edge technology with modern design to help government entities, law firms and corporations solve the toughest problems in the legal industry. Everlaw is used by Fortune 100 corporate counsels and household brands like Hilton and Dick's Sporting Goods, 91 out of the AM Law 200 and all 50 U.S. state attorneys general. Based in Oakland, California, Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, H.I.G. Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth.

Learn more at https://www.everlaw.com .

