The World's First and Only 755nm Picosecond Laser FDA-cleared to Treat Melasma Pigment, nevus of Ota and Hori's nevus

WESTFORD, Mass. , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cynosure announced the launch of the PicoSure® Pro device, the latest upgrade to the company's best-in-class PicoSure system. The first and only FDA-cleared 755nm picosecond laser on the market, the PicoSure Pro device uniquely delivers energy in a trillionth of a second, utilizing pressure instead of heat to provide safe and effective treatments for unwanted pigmentation and skin revitalization for all skin types.

Cynosure Upgrades State-of-the-Art PicoSure® System with PicoSure® Pro Device

"As inventors of picosecond aesthetic laser technology, we are constantly challenging ourselves to continually drive innovation forward. Whether we're developing new devices or improving upon our trusted flagship products, we're focused on addressing the unmet needs of our practitioners to ensure the best possible outcomes for their patients and practice," said Todd Tillemans, Chief Executive Officer of Cynosure. "From a 50% increase in energy to new handpieces and an adjustable fluence, the performance enhancements made to the PicoSure Pro device provide practitioners with more versatility than ever before, allowing them to efficiently treat more patients per day and provide better outcomes in less time."

Named the "Best Multitasking Laser" in the 2021 NewBeauty Awards and "Best Beauty Buy" in the 2022 InStyle awards, the PicoSure Pro device is now equipped with two lenses that work to safely and effectively address a variety of concerns across all skin types. The PicoSure Pro device's advanced Platinum Focus™ lens array is used to increase collagen and elastin to help combat wrinkles, acne scars and pores. With the addition of the flat lens, the PicoSure Pro device is now also the first and only picosecond laser FDA-cleared for the treatment of pigment in melasma and other hyperpigmentation issues such as nevus of Ota and Hori's nevus. Additional enhancements include a sleek, modern design, intuitive graphic user interface and new 5MM handpiece that is ideal for treating discrete lesions, lighter Fitzpatrick skin types and smaller treatment areas.

"The updates seen in the PicoSure Pro device further solidify Cynosure's stance as a trusted pioneer in the field of laser technology," said Sandi Peterson, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Operating Partner and Chairman of the Board of Cynosure. "With the PicoSure Pro device, providers can achieve comparable treatment results to more aggressive lasers with less pain and no downtime, making it a true one-and-done device for a myriad of patient needs."

The PicoSure Pro device is commercially available in the U.S. To learn more about the PicoSure Pro device, please visit www.cynosure.com/picosure.

About Cynosure

Cynosure is the global leader in medical aesthetics and develops, manufactures, and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures for skin revitalization, hair removal, body contouring, women's health, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus and ablate sweat glands. Cynosure's product portfolio is composed of a broad range of energy sources including Alexandrite, diode, Nd: YAG, picosecond, pulse dye, Q-switched lasers, intense pulsed light, and RF technology. Cynosure sells its products globally under the Cynosure, Palomar, ConBio, and Ellman brand names through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Thailand, Japan, and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For corporate or product information, visit Cynosure's website at www.cynosure.com.



Media Contact:

Liz Carruthers

978-302-7284

Liz.Carruthers@cynosure.com

©2021 Cynosure, LLC. All rights reserved. Cynosure and PicoSure are registered trademarks and trademarks of Cynosure, LLC.

Like all medical procedures, not all patients are suitable for the treatment. Talk to your medical provider about the risks and benefits of this procedure. A qualified practitioner is solely responsible for evaluating each subject's suitability to undergo treatment and for informing those being treated about any risks involved with the treatment, pre-and postoperative care, and any other relevant information. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed.

