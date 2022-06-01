AEP SUBSIDIARY AEP TEXAS INC. TO REDEEM SENIOR NOTES

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AEP Texas Inc., a public utility subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), announced that on July 1, 2022, it will redeem the entire outstanding $400 million principal amount of its 2.40% Senior Notes, Series C, due 2022. The notes will be redeemed at 100 percent of the principal amount outstanding (at par value of $100 per Senior Note), plus interest through the date of redemption, plus the required make-whole premium.

Notice of the redemption was mailed on June 1, 2022. This redemption is in accordance with the terms of the indenture under which the notes were issued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. is the redemption agent and trustee.

