Erbi Biosystems Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Scientific Officer

BOSTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erbi Biosystems, Inc., a global leader in dose-scale, fully automated microbioreactors for cell therapy development and manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Brad Hamilton to the position of Chief Scientific Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Hamilton will lead the company's scientific research efforts to advance product development, partner relationships, and commercialization. He was previously Chief Scientific Officer at GoodCell and Chief Technology Officer at ReproCELL.

"Brad is an exceptional scientific leader in the industry, and I am excited to have him join Erbi's executive team. His knowledge and successes within the field of stem cell biology research will help us accelerate the delivery of tools and protocols that will revolutionize the manufacturing of emerging cell therapies," said Dr. Michael Chiu, CEO of Erbi Biosystems.

"I'm delighted to join Erbi. The technology platform central to Erbi's flagship product is transformative, and I'm excited to facilitate its development and expansion into clinical cell therapy processes," said Mr. Hamilton. "It's an opportune time to deliver tools like the Breez to the community to support the development and manufacturing of these potentially life-saving cell therapies."

Mr. Hamilton's scientific leadership in the industry spans more than 25 years, including his roles as the founder and Chief Scientific Officer at GoodCell and Chief Technology Officer for ReproCELL, a multinational stem cell company focused on developing novel stem cell technologies and therapies. His work as a founding scientist and Director of Research for Stemgent led to the development of groundbreaking RNA-mediated cellular reprogramming technologies and applications for the generation of induced pluripotent stem cells from clinically accessible samples such as human skin, blood, and urine. Prior to heading up scientific programs for GoodCell, ReproCELL, and Stemgent, he led research programs at RheoGene and Upstate Biotech (acquired by Millipore), focusing on developing novel discovery technologies such as orthogonal, inducible mammalian gene expression switches, and RNAi screening platforms.

Mr. Hamilton holds an MS in Biotechnology from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and a BS in Biology from James Madison University. He is a member of the International Society of Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT), and the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT).

About Erbi Biosystems

Erbi Biosystems is revolutionizing cell therapy and bioprocessing process development with the Breez, a fully automated 2 mL TruePerfusion™ bioreactor that reduces by at least 1/3 the skilled labor required. The platform offers a 90% footprint reduction using disposable, functionally closed single-use cassettes with proprietary microfluidic technology processes capable of performing activation, transduction, intensified growth, and diafiltration steps. It offers closed-loop control of pH, total cell density (OD), dissolved oxygen, and CO2 measurements. The integrated online sensors and intuitive software deliver sophisticated feeding strategies, increased cell concentration, low shear, bubble-free mixing with high kLa resulting in performance far exceeding the static and benchtop reactors typically used today. A single 2mL volume cassette can deliver up to 400M (CHO and T-cells), sufficient for most development needs and a number of CAR-T clinical dose regimes.

Erbi Biosystems has expanded into a 10,000 sq. ft. R&D and manufacturing facility north of Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company has systems installed across the US, Europe, and China. After doubling its employee headcount in 2021, the company is expected to maintain this growth in 2022 as it develops GMP compliant systems to address the clinical manufacturing needs.

