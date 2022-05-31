Dow to participate in the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

MIDLAND, Mich., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Fitterling, chairman and chief executive officer of Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), will participate in a fireside chat during the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 2 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

www.dow.com (PRNewsfoto/The Dow Chemical Company) (PRNewswire)

Dow invites investors to join the live webcast through its website. A replay and transcript will also be available following the event.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Pankaj Gupta pgupta@dow.com +1 989-638-5265 Media: Kyle Bandlow kbandlow@dow.com +1 989-638-2417



Twitter: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical

Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company