DePay launches WordPress plugin for Web3 donations with any-to-any token conversion

"DePay Donations" is the first Open Source WordPress plugin that allows accepting P2P donations with decentralized conversion of incoming cryptocurrency donations into tokens selected by the receiver.

ZUG, Switzerland, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Web3 payment startup DePay has released a free to install WordPress plugin which allows content creators and publishers to accept middleman-free and therefore financial-censorship-resistant donations. Site owners interested in receiving crypto donations can install the Web3 donation plugin from the official WordPress plugin directory with just a few clicks.

WordPress publishers seeking to accept crypto donations often have to choose between two main options:

A common way is to use a centralized crypto payment gateway. Going this way implies that one has to trust intermediaries who accept the donations on one's behalf, which contradicts the core idea of decentralization. Additionally, the number of cryptocurrencies that can be accepted with this option is often very limited.

Another option is to provide wallet addresses in plain text on their site. Besides the aesthetics, this way requires that you have high administrative overhead with monitoring different wallets and converting tokens to hedge against volatility.

DePay Donations offers an alternative with a new paradigm enabled by decentralized finance. It maximizes decentralization, interoperability and token acceptance while minimizing the administrative burden on the donation recipient.

Major Features:

Open-source payment protocol.

Supporting multiple blockchains.

Middleman-free P2P payments from supporter-wallet to receiver-wallet.

Supporting 100+ of the most popular cryptocurrency wallets.

Decentralized token conversion via liquidity pools such as Uniswap or PancakeSwap.

Selecting the tokens to be received after on-the-fly conversion of incoming donations.

Accepting donations with tens-of-thousands of tokens on supported blockchains.

Triggering the widget by clicks on buttons or custom links.

Style settings with live preview & custom CSS support.

"Wordpress has shaped the internet for almost 20 years now. We are thrilled to enable people running their Wordpress installation to accept Web3 donations as simple as installing a plugin (literally)." says Sebastian Pape, Founder, CEO & CTO at DePay.

About DePay

DePay pioneers Web3 Payments with the power of DeFi.

Driving mass adoption of blockchain based payments, DePay merges the core ideas of decentralization and interoperability with state-of-the-art Web3 technologies.

