Ceruvia Lifesciences to Supply LSD to Qualified Researchers at No Cost

GMP LSD to be made available to qualified applicants for purpose of advancing research into the development of treatments for patients.

GREENWICH, Connecticut, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceruvia Lifesciences is pleased to announce that it has produced the world's first LSD that meets stringent "Current Good Manufacturing Practices" (CGMP) standards required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for new drug approvals and is offering to supply it at no cost to qualified researchers. Ensuring the availability of a supply of CGMP LSD will be a key factor in advancing research into LSD's safety and efficacy for the treatment of a range of neurological, mental health and neurodevelopmental disorders, including cluster headaches, migraines, alcohol use disorder, opioid use disorder, anxiety disorder and attention deficit disorder.

Ceruvia Lifesciences Logo (PRNewswire)

First synthesized by Swiss chemist Albert Hofmann in 1938, LSD was during the 1950s to 1970s the subject of extensive research into its potential application for the treatment of substance use disorders and other mental health conditions. However, following LSD's prohibition in the United States in 1968, most of this research came to a halt and the last FDA approved study of LSD in patients ended in 1980. Now, over 40 years later, the first U.S. based trials of LSD with human subjects are set to take place at two of the county's leading psychedelic research centers, NYU Langone's Center for Psychedelic Medicine and John Hopkins' Center for Psychedelics and Consciousness Research. In addition to supplying CGMP LSD for these trials, Ceruvia Lifesciences will make it available at no cost to qualified researchers studying LSD's potential medical benefits.

"As a leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of neurotransformational medicines to address challenging hard-to-treat disorders such as headache disorders and obsessive-compulsive disorder, Ceruvia Lifesciences understands the complexities of sourcing Schedule I psychedelic drugs of pharmaceutical quality," said Carey Turnbull, Founder and CEO of Ceruvia Lifesciences. "Ceruvia Lifesciences is proud to have produced the world's first CGMP LSD, which we will offer at no cost to help researchers looking to advance the development of LSD treatments for approved use in patients with unmet medical needs."

According to Stephen Ross, MD, Research Associate Professor in the Departments of Psychiatry and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Associate Director of NYU Langone's Center for Psychedelic Medicine, "We are extremely grateful to Ceruvia Lifesciences for their partnership in these efforts and their long-term commitment to advance the study of psychedelics in treating a myriad of conditions. We are very excited about our research examining the potential benefits of LSD in managing cancer-related pain. This work builds on earlier studies from decades ago when LSD was originally thought to be a compound with enormous potential."

For qualified researchers interested in obtaining supplies of CGMP LSD from Ceruvia Lifesciences, applications can be submitted via our corporate website at https://ceruvialifesciences.com/lsd-program/

About Ceruvia Lifesciences

Founded in 2017, Ceruvia Lifesciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to improve the lives of underserved patients suffering from neurological and psychiatric disorders. Founded by Carey Turnbull, Ceruvia is relentlessly focused on the development and commercialization of neurotransformational medicines to deliver meaningful relief to patients suffering from hard-to-treat headache disorders, OCD and substance abuse disorder. For too long, these communities have been poorly understood and under-served. At Ceruvia, we believe they no longer have to live this way. In partnership with leading researchers at the Yale University School of Medicine, NYU School of Medicine and the Harvard Medical School, Ceruvia is undertaking clinical research in order to help them return to living their lives to the fullest. For more information, please visit www.ceruvialifesciences.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1828581/Ceruvia_Lifesciences_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ceruvia Lifesciences