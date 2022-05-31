‘Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends’ signs MOU with Binance NFT

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBF Inc., the operator of 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends', announced on the 31st that it has signed MoU with Binance NFT, the global number one digital virtual asset exchange, to launch 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' NFT.

BBF Inc. plans to release 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' Mystery Boxes on the Binance NFT Market as its first collaboration with Binance NFT. Sales details can be found on the Binance NFT website and the official social media and community channels of 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends'.

'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' is a classic arcade bubble shooter P2E game that can be enjoyed easily and fun with its simple and easy operation. Along with various game contents, it is scheduled to be released in global markets within the first half of this year, excluding some countries such as South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, North Korea, and China in accordance with the service policies of each country.

Meanwhile, 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' is currently conducting a Pre-Registration Event through their official Pre-Registration page (bbfpreregistration.io/) for global users.

BBF Inc. is a U.S.-based operating corporation that oversees the global operation and business of P2E game Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends.

