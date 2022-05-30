InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to View and Use a Level (SDB-1628)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a carpenter and I wanted to create a new level to provide optimum viewing of the spirit/bubble vial," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented the UPRIGHT LEVEL. My design would offer an easier way of knowing if materials are level and plumb during a construction or renovation project."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a level tool. In doing so, it offers an easier way to view the spirit/bubble vial. As a result, it could increase efficiency and accuracy and it eliminates the need to maneuver the device at awkward angles. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, carpenters, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SDB-1628, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

