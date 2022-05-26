Zimmer Biomet Announces Appointment of Keri P. Mattox as Chief Communications and Administration Officer

Expanded Role Adds Responsibility for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy and Office of the CEO to Portfolio

WARSAW, Ind., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) (SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced the appointment of Keri P. Mattox as Chief Communications and Administration Officer, reporting to President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Bryan Hanson. Ms. Mattox previously served as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Chief Communications Officer, and now adds responsibility for building and executing a comprehensive strategy around Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives and increasing CEO visibility, engagement and accessibility to her portfolio.

(PRNewsfoto/Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"As we continue to focus on delivering on our mission to alleviate pain and improve the quality of life for people around the world, it's essential to create a function responsible for building and executing a comprehensive strategy around Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives," said Mr. Hanson. "Since joining Zimmer Biomet in January 2020, Keri has spearheaded our brand evolution, worked to build a best-in-class communications and IR function and expanded and publicly launched the Zimmer Biomet Foundation, overseeing the creation of our Team Member Relief Fund, Giving Center and local and global philanthropy activities. I am confident that in this expanded role, Keri will continue to raise ZB awareness and I look forward to partnering more closely with her as part of our ongoing evolution and transformation."

Ms. Mattox was appointed Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Chief Communications Officer in January 2020, responsible for strategically integrating, aligning and driving investor relations, communications and philanthropy functions and activities. Prior to joining Zimmer Biomet, she served as Global Lead, Integrated Corporate Communications at W2O Group (now Real Chemistry), an international healthcare-focused marketing and communications firm. There she was responsible for strategically shaping and expanding the firm's global corporate communications, investor relations, crisis communications, M&A, board engagement and corporate social responsibility/foundation capabilities and offering.

Prior to W2O, Ms. Mattox was Vice President, Corporate & Investor Relations at AmerisourceBergen, a healthcare company ranked #10 on the Fortune 500. She also held executive leadership team level positions at Endo International and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals and spent more than 10 years at communications agencies in leadership positions. Earlier in her career, Ms. Mattox was a reporter with Hearst Newspapers. She holds a B.A. from Boston University and an M.A. in Journalism from the University of Maryland.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

ZBH-Corp

Media Investors Meredith Weissman Ezgi Yagci 703-346-3127 617-549-2443 meredith.weissman@zimmerbiomet.com ezgi.yagc@zimmerbiomet.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.