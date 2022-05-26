SUNMED & YOUR CBD STORE SIGN ON AS OFFICIAL CBD AND HEMP PRODUCTS SPONSOR FOR ASSOCIATION OF PICKLEBALL PROFESSIONALS' APP TOUR

New Custom CBD Product Line Developed for Pickleball Players, the APP TOUR and All Athletes to Support Peak Performance and Muscle Stamina

PALMETTO, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNMED™ CBD Products, the leader in CBD and hemp innovation, along with its exclusive retailer Your CBD Store, the largest CBD and hemp retailer in the United States, today with their marketing agency Intersport, announced a multi-year partnership with the Association of Pickleball Professionals to bring CBD and hemp products and benefits to the country's fastest-growing sport.

A new custom-branded CBD product line has been developed for pickleball players, the APP TOUR and all athletes to support peak performance and muscle stamina. (PRNewswire)

The partnership, which runs through 2023, includes global tournament sponsorship of the APP TOUR – the official pro tour partner of pickleball's national governing body USA Pickleball – as well as APP TOUR-branded CBD and hemp products, collaboration with the sport's most well-known players, and experiential activations around the world. The announcement was made this afternoon at the largest single APP TOUR tournament of the year, The Franklin NYC Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

"We are thrilled to have SUNMED and Your CBD Store as our official CBD and hemp product partner and supplier for the APP TOUR. SUNMED's all-natural, plant-based products are designed to improve the health and wellness of our professional, competitive, and social pickleball players," said APP TOUR founder Ken Hermann. "Our sponsorship platform features only premier partners, and we have partnered with the best in the business with SUNMED's innovative, award-winning CBD products. We are very much looking forward to our collaboration and new branded product line."

"Teaming up with the APP Tour, the premier tournament organization in the sport, is an exciting opportunity for our brand, franchisee owners, and customers to be a meaningful part of the fastest growing sport in the United States," said SUNMED | Your CBD Store, Co-Founder and CEO Marcus Quinn. "This partnership allows us to highlight the wellness benefits of CBD. We're excited to showcase our science-based, award-winning, third party-tested, and globally recognized SUNMED products. Our soon to be launched Pain Relief Roll-on and Topical Spray products can help players perform at their best and experience quick, natural, and effective muscle pain relief so players can get back on the court."

The partnership includes the release of a newly developed, innovative line of APP TOUR-branded products launching this summer, including the following:

Topical Cream - Proprietary formula topical cream used for deep, long-lasting effects

Hydrate - Hydration water enhancer with zero calories. zero carbs. zero sugar and broad-spectrum CBD

Pain Relief Roll-On - Fast acting pain relief roll-on with lidocaine

Topical Spray - Fast acting pain relief spray with menthol and broad-spectrum CBD

"With our partners at the APP TOUR, we're showcasing our commitment to supporting the best players in the world, as well as dedicated amateur players and all new players to the sport, at every level," says Ryan Sinclair, Chief Marketing Officer at SUNMED | Your CBD Store. "By collaborating with some of the sport's most highly regarded players, we have a golden opportunity to educate people about the benefits of safe, science-backed, plant-based CBD and hemp products that empower modern wellness every day."

The program includes partnering with some of the best pickleball players in the world including Dekel Bar, Vivienne David, and Gigi Fernandez. The goal is to educate consumers and players at all levels about the variety of benefits of the over 150 individual SUNMED all-natural, science-based CBD and hemp products sold exclusively at over 500 Your CBD Store retail locations domestically and internationally.

About the APP

Established in 2019, the Association of Pickleball Professionals is the first and only officially sanctioned tour of USA Pickleball. The APP serves amateurs, professionals, and senior professionals (50 and older), as well as developing the next generation of champions through its Next Gen series and other youth initiatives. To learn more about the APP, visit www.apptour.org.

About SUNMED™ | Your CBD Store

Your CBD Store | SUNMED™ is the largest hemp retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp derived SUNMED™ products. With more than 500 Your CBD Store locations across forty states and the United Kingdom, the brand provides the highest quality CBD experience to customers nationwide. Its parent company, SunFlora, Inc, produces quality, premium products for health and wellness, skincare, and pets. For more information about Your CBD Store or to find a location, visit www.getsunmed.com

SUNMED & Your CBD Store sign on as official CBD and Hemp products sponsor for the Association of Pickleball Professionals' APP TOUR. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Intersport Inc