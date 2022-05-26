Save the Date: Globant Invites to the Tech N' Fest 2022

More than 7,000 technology enthusiasts, artists and entrepreneurs from around the world have already registered for the free live streaming of the event that will take place this Wednesday, June 1 in Mexico City .

Tech N' Fest 2022 offers an incredible agenda of talks, debates and activities on Gaming, Metaverse, AI, Sustainability, Art and Music.

Registration to attend the physical or online event is open technfest.globant.com

MEXICO CITY, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, invites tech enthusiasts, artists, and entrepreneurs to participate in Tech N' Fest 2022 , a unique virtual and physical event that combines the best of creativity and technology in one place. Tech N' Fest's first edition this year will take place on June 1 in Mexico City and it will have its online version simultaneously so people from all over the world can join. The next edition will be held in Medellin, Colombia.

The festival will have different panels and talks, such as "The Creative Side of The Code," with Tiburcio de la Carcova, CEO of Augoor; "Web 3.0, Smart Payments and Crypto" with Marcela Zetina Manrique, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer at Open Pay Mexico; "The Technologies That Are Building the Metaverse," with Luiz Enriquez, CEO of Cultura Colectiva, Paulina Arreola, Product Partnership of META and Nelly Ortiz, Business Hacker Director at Globant; and "Generative Art and NFTs for Creatives" with Pablo Stanley, Artist, Designer and founder of Robotos NFTs.



The event will have the special participation of Ophelia Pastrana, Techie Influencer, Feminist and LGBT+ as host, and attendees will be able to enjoy demos, a League of Legends Showmatch, and networking moment at the "Globar."

Guibert Englebienne, Co-founder and President for Latam and Globant X, who will have a talk during the event, expressed: "Technology is constantly reinventing the limits of creativity, giving way to a more collaborative, sustainable, and agile future. The Tech N' Fest is a perfect synthesis of the disruptions that are happening in all industries, and also a unique space to reconnect with the tech community, and learn from great specialists in Blockchain, Crypto, Gaming, Metaverse, IA, Sustainability, NFT's and Music".

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 24,500 employees, and we are present in 19 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

We are a member of the Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

