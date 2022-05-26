Pega Named a Leader in Real-Time Interaction Management by Independent Research Firm

Pega receives top scores in current offering and strategy categories, and highest possible score in market presence category

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced Forrester Research has named Pega a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management (RTIM) report, Q2 2022(1). Pega received top scores in the current offering and strategy categories, and the highest possible score in the market presence category – as well as the highest score possible in 25 of 28 criteria.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Forrester evaluated the 14 most significant RTIM providers for the report. Among the criteria, Pega received the highest possible score in customer recognition, decision arbitration, experience orchestration, measurement and optimization, integration and usability, product vision, innovation roadmap, market approach, supporting products and services, partner ecosystem, revenue, and customers.

"Pegasystems sets the gold standard for sophisticated enterprise deployments. Pega aligns RTIM with its digital process automation and customer services portfolio to allow clients to optimize CX across the customer lifecycle. Pega challenges firms to aim for at least $150 million in net-new revenue attributable to its solution for every 10 million customers and works with its clients to achieve this goal," the report reads. The report continues on to state, "Pega's roadmap adds unique adaptive gradient boosting to its RTIM engine, plus tools to surface opportunities and refine scenario planning. Its value-based approach and innovation track record earn Pega near-perfect marks across our strategy criteria."

The Forrester report evaluated Pega Customer Decision Hub™, which serves as an always-on 'brain' providing centralized AI across all customer touchpoints – inbound, outbound, and paid – to optimize every interaction and maximize customer value. Its predictive analytics and customer decision management enables leading enterprises to surface unique insights and recommend the relevant, hyper-personalized next-best action in real time during every step of the customer lifecycle – from marketing to sales to customer service and retention.

This recognition is among Pega's recent analyst firm recognitions for its low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation. Recently, Pega was recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2021 (2) report and the in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center (3) report.

Quotes & Commentary

"Today's enterprises are looking for a complete, innovative solution that helps marketers connect more effectively with customers and cut through the noise consumers are constantly bombarded with," said Dr. Rob Walker, general manager, 1:1 customer engagement, Pega. "By doing so, brands can simultaneously create truly customized, valuable customer experiences while also driving significant ROI. We believe this continued recognition exemplifies that Pega is providing clients with technology that helps them quickly, easily, and effectively determine how to best engage with customers at their exact moment of need, maximizing value while building long-lasting customer relationships."

Supporting Resources

Forrester Research, "The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q2 2022" by Rusty Warner, May 26, 2022 Forrester Research, "The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2021" by Rob Koplowitz , December 14, 2021 Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center" by Nadine LeBlanc , Jim Davies , Varun Agarwal , June 15, 2021

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.pega.com .

Press Contact:

Ilena Ryan

Pegasystems Inc.

Ilena.ryan@pega.com

(617) 866-6722

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.