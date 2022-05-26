Maryland State Bar Association to Host Maryland Gubernatorial Forums in June

MSBA holds Gubernatorial Forums to deliver political perspective and engagement to legal profession and the public

BALTIMORE, Md., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA) is hosting non-partisan Maryland Gubernatorial Forums in June, offering voters and colleagues in the legal profession an opportunity to learn candidate positions on the most pressing issues facing the state and legal vocation. MSBA invited all Republican and Democratic gubernatorial candidates to participate in these forums. MSBA does not endorse or rank political candidates.

The Democratic forum will take place at 7:30 p.m. on June 1 in Ocean City as part of MSBA's Legal Summit , moderated by Baltimore Banner reporter, Pamela Wood, and Dick Uliano, WTOP Washington D.C. reporter. The Republican forum will follow on June 27, 2022, at the University of Maryland (Baltimore County).

May 31, 2022: Republican Discussion (Virtual only)

Join us via livestream ( https://www.msba.org/connect-with-the-candidates/ ) at 7:00 p.m. as we welcome candidate Kelly Shulz .

June 1, 2022: Democratic Forums (In-person and virtual)

The Democratic candidates for governor will join us in-person at 7:30 p.m. on June 1, 2022, at the Ocean City Convention Center Theater (4001 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842) for MSBA's Legal Summit. MSBA welcomes the following candidates: Rushern Baker , Jon Baron , Doug Gansler , John King , Wes Moore , Tom Perez , and Jerome Segal . The Maryland State Bar Association invites all MSBA members and local legal professionals to the event. Although you do not have to register to attend the forums, we encourage you to sign-up and join us for our premier networking and educational gathering:

https://www.msba.org/product/2022-legal-summit/#2022-legal-summit-primary-registration

View the livestream: https://www.msba.org/connect-with-the-candidates/

June 27, 2022: Republican Forums (In-person and virtual)

All Republican candidates for governor are invited for an in-person forum at the University of Maryland (Baltimore County). Details to follow.

The discussions and forums will be recorded and available to members and the public on-demand at https://www.msba.org/connect-with-the-candidates/ , making them accessible to all.

"Presenting the Maryland Governor Forums to MSBA members and the broader Maryland community is an opportunity we're incredibly honored to lead as we offer candidates a platform to present their plan on moving our state forward in 2022 and beyond," said M. Natalie McSherry, President of the Maryland State Bar Association. "We look forward to hearing from the panel of aspiring individuals running for Governor and are pleased to provide enhanced exposure and educational opportunities to our colleagues in the legal profession."

NOTE: MSBA sought to hold a Republican forum at the Legal Summit, but lack of responses or late responses from candidates resulted in the decision to hold a recorded forum to stream during the conference on May 31. Several candidates then opted out with little notice to MSBA. MSBA will be seeking to host an in-person forum for all Republican candidates at the end of June. All are welcome to attend. Details to follow. *MSBA will livestream responses from Kelly Shulz on May 31 as indicated above.

MSBA Legal Summit 2022

The MSBA Legal Summit brings together legal professionals from every segment of the profession for multiple days of learning and networking. It features unique instruction and thought leadership from nationally recognized speakers and leaders in the profession. With over 100 substantive sessions across eight learning tracks, unique networking opportunities, and multiple ways to participate, there's something for everyone.

The 2022 Legal Summit is the first to be held in-person since the beginning of the pandemic. Safety is a top priority starting with the introduction of our new venue - the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City, Maryland. This expansive venue provides a 1,200-seat theater for a true thought leadership experience, larger classrooms for increased capacity and comfort, a full trade-show style exhibitor hall, quick access to the outdoors, ample parking, and magnificent views of the Chesapeake Bay.

View original content:

SOURCE Maryland State Bar Association