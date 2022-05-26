KOHLER Generators and RFK Racing Honor Fallen Soldier, SPC Bert E. Hoyer, at Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day

No. 6 KOHLER Generators Ford and Driver Brad Keselowski race under Wisconsin hero's name

KOHLER, Wis., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KOHLER Generators and RFK Racing honor fallen Army Specialist Bert E. Hoyer at this year's Coca-Cola 600 Memorial Day weekend race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Driver Brad Keselowski will don SPC Hoyer's name on the windshield of the KOHLER Generators No. 6 Ford Mustang, in remembrance of the former Wisconsin native who gave his life in active-duty service in 2004.

"It is humbling to honor Bert's service and the sacrifice he gave to his country," says Kyle Brandemuhl, President – Kohler Residential and Power Products. "We are proud to help tell his story and enable a Wisconsin community to continue cherishing his legacy of bravery and selflessness."

Hoyer, a former resident of Ellsworth, Wisconsin, enlisted in the Army Reserves as a means to pay for college, but soon discovered his passion for serving in the Reserves and talked about re-enlisting. "He was proud of what he was doing, and he knew why he was doing it," Larry Hoyer said of his son. Hoyer had exchanged letters and e-mails with sixth-grade students in Ellsworth and was a semester away from graduating with a degree in wildlife management and forestry when he left for a tour in Iraq. Hoyer was killed March 10, 2004 at the age of 23 when an explosive hit his convoy in Baqubah, Iraq.

"We're honored to carry the name of Bert Hoyer on our Kohler Generators Ford Mustang this weekend," said Brad Keselowski. "No other sport pauses to recognize Memorial Day the way NASCAR does each year, which makes me even more proud to be part of it. Our team is poised for a good showing at our longest race of the year, and we look forward to representing Hoyer's friends and family in an honorable fashion this week."

KOHLER Generators, a leader in whole-home backup generators and a division of Kohler Co., partnered with RFK Racing as an anchor sponsor on the No. 6 Ford with driver Brad Keselowski, announced in February of this year. Kohler Generators is paired with NASCAR Champion Keselowski for 14 primary events throughout the highly anticipated 2022 campaign, including the Daytona 500 (Feb. 20), and other marquee events including the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway (May 22), the Coca-Cola 600 (May 29), the Bristol Night Race (Sept. 17), and the season finale in Phoenix (Nov. 6). Kohler will continue to serve as an associate partner in all non-primary events. To learn more about Kohler Generator's partnership with RFK Racing, please visit kohlergenerators.com.

About KOHLER Power

A global force in power solutions since 1920, KOHLER Power manufactures complete power systems, including engines, generators (portable, marine, residential, commercial and industrial), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications all around the world. The business is committed to reliable, leading edge power-generation products, as well as comprehensive after-sale support. Visit KohlerPower.com.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

