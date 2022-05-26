InventHelp Inventor Develops Mask to Protect Against Airborne Germs (HOF-183)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to filter and kill airborne particulates and viruses while wearing a face mask," said an inventor, from Magnolia, Texas, "so I invented the U V PROTECTOR FACE MASK. My design would increase safety by reducing the inhalation of harmful germ-related organisms."

The invention provides an improved safety mask to protect against airborne germs and viruses. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional protective face masks. As a result, it helps to prevent the inhalation of ambient airborne microorganisms and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-183, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

