ATLANTA, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Deposition Solutions LLC (Esquire) has acquired New York City-based TSG Reporting, Inc. (TSG), an elite provider of court reporters, videographers, and interpreters to law firms and corporations across the globe in the largest strategic acquisition within the court reporting industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Esquire Deposition Solutions LLC Acquires TSG Reporting, Inc. in One of Court Reporting Service Industry's Largest Deals

"We are thrilled to welcome TSG Reporting and its highly skilled and respected court reporters to Esquire Deposition Solutions as a critical component of Esquire's comprehensive market strategy," said Terrie Campbell, chief executive officer of Esquire. "In addition to the highly complementary and strategic alignment between Esquire and TSG, this acquisition brings to Esquire exceptional talent; white-glove, complex litigation expertise; expanded and deepened geographic coverage; and new clients, along with a professional, seasoned organization."

Michael Rixon, chief executive officer of TSG, said, "Our integration with Esquire Deposition Solutions will allow for collaborative, positive net gains for clients of both companies. This acquisition provides the foundational elements of infrastructure, organizational depth and breadth, operational excellence, and strategic resources that can be leveraged to further increase the value we deliver to our clients. In addition, leveraging Esquire's broad base of client relationships offers an opportunity for tremendous market share growth.

"The arrival of innovative technologies and services is having a profound effect on litigation," Rixon explained. "Continuing to increase market share while improving client value and white-glove focus required a revised strategic approach – which the acquisition by Esquire offers. TSG employees, clients, and service providers will all benefit from this acquisition."

The acquisition of TSG will significantly expand Esquire's presence in the Northeast where TSG is particularly strong, including in Boston and New York City, as well as in California, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

Founded in 2003 and well known in the industry for its detail-oriented complex case service approach, TSG services the most demanding and complex litigations for some of the largest law firms in the world. Many of TSG's court reporters have worked with TSG for more than 10 years. TSG also works with hundreds of service providers that have long-standing, personal relationships with the agency.

Esquire is an industry leader in court reporting with a focus on applying technology to improve the customer experience and drive efficiency gains. This focus has allowed the company to successfully conduct more than 200,000 remote depositions in the last 18 months alone, serving customers internationally and in all 50 U.S. states. Esquire is committed to covering its clients' needs on a daily basis by utilizing its extensive network of top-quality, professional court reporters, while leveraging its broad-reaching relationships across the court reporter industry when necessary. All Esquire production is performed by Esquire, where permitted by law.

About Esquire Deposition Solutions

Esquire Deposition Solutions is a leading national provider of remote and in-person court reporting, video, and interpreting services for law firms, insurance companies, and corporate legal departments, supporting more than 140,000 depositions annually. For more information, visit https://www.esquiresolutions.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE Esquire Deposition Solutions LLC