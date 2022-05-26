ENBRIDGE ADVANCING CONSTRUCTION OF NATURAL GAS PIPELINE TO VENTURE GLOBAL'S PLAQUEMINES LNG FACILITY

Enbridge to provide transportation capacity via two Texas Eastern Transmission, LP projects to Venture Global's recently sanctioned Plaquemines LNG facility

HOUSTON, TX, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) is pleased to announce the advancement of its Venice Extension Project and Gator Express Meter Project to deliver 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas to Venture Global's Plaquemines LNG facility located in Plaquemines Parish, LA.

The Projects generally will involve 36-inch diameter pipe, metering, and compressor station additions and improvements. The Gator Express Meter Project is expected to be in service in 2023 and Venice Extension Project is expected to be in service in 2024, with an estimated cost for both projects of US$400 million, which is underpinned by long-term take or pay contracts.

"Enbridge is excited to continue working with Venture Global on their second LNG project to bring clean, reliable natural gas to the U.S. Gulf Coast for export to global markets," said Cynthia Hansen, Enbridge Executive Vice President and President, Gas Transmission & Midstream. "Our Texas Eastern system is ideally positioned to supply growing North American LNG exports, which are essential to meeting society's energy security and climate change goals."

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 30 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.9 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which owns approximately 1,766 MW (net) in renewable power generation capacity in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

