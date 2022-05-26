Daedong Corporation Celebrates 75th Anniversary, Commitment to Innovation

KIOTI Tractor parent company honors roots while growing for the future

WENDELL, N.C., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daedong® Corporation, the world-class agricultural machinery leader and parent company to KIOTI Tractor, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Committed to innovation, Daedong is eager to recognize this milestone alongside staff, customers, dealers and the global agricultural community.

"The spirit of innovation that fueled the company's founding remains our guiding principle today as we develop quality products that meet the needs of our customers around the world," said J.S. Kim, chairman and CEO of Daedong Corporation and chairman of Daedong-USA, Inc. "We're proud of the impact Daedong Corporation has had on the global agricultural industry."

In 1947, Sam-Man Kim founded Daedong Corporation alongside his four brothers. As Korea battled famine in the wake of World War II, the need for agricultural mechanization fueled Kim's determination and creativity. The brothers' work resulted in machines that increased food production throughout a critical time during Korea's industrialization.

Today, Kim's pioneering spirit remains a defining characteristic of Daedong Corporation and KIOTI Tractor. Exporting to 70 countries, Daedong Corporation is a global leader in agricultural innovation. This past year, the company produced Korea's first 3.8-liter diesel engine, launched the country's first remote-controlled and autonomous tractor series, and entered the e-mobility market.

KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA Inc., has been providing equipment across North America for more than 35 years. With more than 60 tractor models, 12 zero-turn-radius mowers, five utility vehicle models and an expansion into compact construction in late 2022, KIOTI strives to increase offerings to meet customer needs.

In late 2019, KIOTI completed a $13 million renovation of its North American headquarters, including a state-of-the-art training facility for dealers. Following this expansion, KIOTI opened a distribution center in Mississauga, Ontario, further continuing its commitment to the compact equipment industry in Canda by reducing shipping and delivery times to Canadian dealers and partners.

"KIOTI is honored to share Daedong's legacy with customers across North America," said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA, Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division. "We're grateful to our Pack of customers, dealers and staff who allow us to empower professionals and hobbyists across agriculture, turf care, construction and beyond. We look forward to being a part of Daedong's next chapter."

About KIOTI Tractor

For more than 35 years, KIOTI Tractor has been supplying tractors in the 22-110 horsepower range to the U.S. and Canadian markets. Today, the company offers a full line of compact tractors, utility vehicles and zero-turn-radius mowers for both residential and commercial use. Headquartered in Wendell, N.C. with additional distribution centers in Texas and Canada, KIOTI is committed to providing equipment that is durable, reliable and easy to use. KIOTI customers benefit from an extensive and growing dealer network that's dedicated to superior customer service across North America. For more information on KIOTI or KIOTI products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or www.KIOTI.com.

