BRV China Joins UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI)

HONG KONG, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueRun Ventures China (BRV China), a leading early-stage venture firm in China, announced that it has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), demonstrating its ongoing commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) and further aligning its values to investment partners.

As an early-stage venture capital firm, BRV China considers ESG principles when evaluating investment opportunities. BRV China seeks to grow and improve portfolio companies, leaving the companies better off than when they were first invested, including ESG matters.

"We are delighted to become a signatory of PRI which reinforces our commitment to corporate social responsibility and delivering long-term value to all our stakeholders." said Jui Tan, Managing Partner of BRV China, "Each investment decision we make has consequences for portfolios and for society as a whole. As one of the largest early-stage VCs in China, we have been focusing on investing in innovative businesses that delivery positive environmental and social outcomes. We will remain committed to furthering and improving our sustainable development model and becoming an exemplary ESG-compliant company for sustainable development in China and the world."

BRV China will continue to increase action-oriented ESG efforts within investment practice and across portfolios and entrepreneur ecosystem.

The UN-supported PRI is a leading global network of institutional investors, asset managers and service providers working together to put responsible investment into practice. It works to understand the investment implications based on ESG factors and support its international network of signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions.

BlueRun Ventures China (BRV China) is a leading early-stage venture firm in China with offices in Beijing and Shanghai. Having its heritage in Silicon Valley since 1998 and entered China in 2005, BRV China has managed over $1.5 billion through multiple USD and RMB funds, with over $1 billion cash distributions. BRV China focuses on investing in entrepreneurs who create a sustainable impact through technological innovations across enterprise services, transportation and smart machine, digital healthcare, and consumer technology sectors in China. The firm has invested in more than 150 portfolio companies, including Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI), QingCloud (688316.SH), WaterDrop (NYSE: WDH), Energy Monster (NASDAQ: EM), Mogujie/Meilishuo (NYSE: MOGU), Qudian (NYSE: QD), Ganji/58.com, PPTV, Guazi, Meishubao, Nanyan, Shanzhen, Gaussian Robotics, Yi Auto, Pinecone, etc. The firm has been recognized as the "No.1 Early-Stage Investment Firm" in China by Zero2IPO and ChinaVenture, and "Consistent Performing Venture Capital Fund Manager" by Preqin. For further information, please visit https://www.brv.com.cn/en/.

