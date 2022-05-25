Two IFG Elite Advisors Honored by Forbes and Working Mother as Top Wealth Advisor Women and Working Mothers

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Elite Advisors at Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG) have been ranked best in state among America's 2022 Top Women Wealth Advisors by Forbes in collaboration with SHOOK Research, and nationally among the Top Wealth Advisor Moms for 2021 by Working Mother and SHOOK Research. The advisors are Mary Huntley of Prescott, Arizona (AZ) and Kathy Keadle of Augusta, Georgia (GA).

"Mary Huntley and Kathy Keadle have worked hard to build their successful practices while raising families and thriving as women advisors in the profession. IFG is proud to support them and their organizations in pursuing their professional goals," said David Fischer, IFG Co-Founder. "On behalf of myself and the entire IFG team, I want to congratulate Mary and Kathy on these dual accomplishments."

"It's exciting to be recognized as a woman advisor because there is still a significant lopsidedness in the industry," said Mary. "I believe that radical change is on the way," said Kathy, adding that "women advisors are bringing a more holistic understanding of wealth to the industry" by centering their clients' goals and building close relationships.

As working moms, Mary and Kathy have refined their approach to financial advising:

"Being a working mom requires that you are present in any situation, be it parenting or meeting with clients," said Mary. "My clients understand that I am right there with them and bringing the same kind of focus I do when I'm present with my children." Kathy finds it affirming to hear how her children describe her job to others: "they see that I'm taking care of other people and their families and that I am making an impactful difference for others."

Both Mary and Kathy expressed that IFG's commitment to independence for its advisors has enabled them to thrive: "IFG is so family-oriented that I never feel like I have to choose between being a mom and my work," said Mary, adding, "it's not just independence, it's empowerment." Kathy said IFG has "never not allowed me to think outside the box" or "not approved something I wanted to do just because it has never happened before." In 2020, IFG was ranked #4 in highest percentage of women representatives among independent broker-dealers by Financial Planning Magazine.1

Mary is a Certified Financial Planner™ and serves as Head of Cambium Wealth and Legacy Strategies. A 20-year financial services industry veteran, she and her team joined IFG in 2014. Mary currently serves on the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff Board of Advisors and has previously served on various local public and private boards, including the Camp Verde Chamber of Commerce, YES The ARC, Yavapai County Community Foundation, Flagstaff's STEM City, Zoning, and Ordinance Review Committees. Mary earned her B.A. in Biology from William Jewell College before starting her career in financial planning.

Kathy is the Founder of Keystone Financial Services, Inc. and has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Since 2005, Keystone Financial Services has worked with power company employees throughout the Southeast, specializing in the intricacies of power company employees' pensions and savings plans. She is also the Founder of Keystone Foundation for Financial Education, a non-profit providing financial literacy to underserved communities. Kathy holds the Certified Financial Educator designation and earned her degree from The University of Georgia.

America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Methodology

The Forbes ranking of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors and Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative data, learned through surveys and interviews conducting in-person, by telephone and virtually to evaluate best practices, level of service, investing models and compliance records as well as quantitative data, such as revenue trends and assets under management. All advisors have a minimum of seven years' experience. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. For more information, see www.shookresearch.com .

Top Working Mom Wealth Advisors Methodology

SHOOK Research considered women advisors with a child 21 or younger still living at home. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures derived from telephone and in-person interviews and surveys: service models, investing process, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, etc.; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC. Neither SHOOK nor Working Mother receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. For more information, see shookresearch.com.

About Independent Financial Group

Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG) is a privately-held independent broker-dealer based in San Diego, California. Founded in 2003, IFG provides an array of business solutions supporting more than 640 independent financial professionals across 389 offices nationwide. IFG was named among the "Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US" by Inc. 5000 in 2020 for the eighth time since 2010. San Diego Business Journal ranked IFG "#12 Among the Largest Private Companies in San Diego" in 2020. To learn more about IFG, visit ifgsd.com.

