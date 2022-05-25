SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagenta presented its point-of-care diagnostic platform at the International Global Off-Site Care conference at Aulani Resort on Oahu, HI. The conference brought together international Rotary Clubs to advance Global Telemedicine. To address the needs of underserved populations, Diagenta has aggregated the low-cost but capable diagnostic devices into one kit enabling remote physical examination, on-site blood and urine analysis, basic instrumental exams along with point-of-care ultrasound imaging. The kit fits into a backpack and integrates with telemedicine and electronic patient record systems enabling secure and well-organized information flow.

Diagenta's founder and CEO, Gelena Lifchitz commented, "We are honored to be a part of Rotarians' effort to spread the benefits of telemedicine worldwide to provide high quality care to the underserved using affordable technology. Our aim was to build a hospital-grade portable diagnostic solution for less than $7K, that could be deployed by social and community workers, caregivers and just family members, bringing a new level of precision to telehealth."

Dr. Gregory Pecchia, attended the company's booth, "We recognize that as technology evolves, it becomes more and more practical to connect patients with medical specialists who are not nearby and in fact may be in a distant country. Availability of reliable physical, laboratory and imaging data at the time of a telehealth encounter is crucial. Remote consults from medical specialists to local doctors can save lives and bring practical solutions to medical problems faced by patients no matter where they happen to live".

For Global Off- Site Care: https://globaloffsitecare.org/

For Diagenta: https://www.diagenta.com/

Contact:

Teresa Sunder Prince, BD

Director of Diagenta

+1 858 775 61 07

teresa@diagenta.com

View original content:

SOURCE Diagenta