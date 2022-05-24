WARE MALCOMB OPENS NEW OFFICE IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ware Malcomb, an award-winning international design firm, today announced the opening of its newest office in Nashville, Tennessee – the firm's 26th office across the Americas. The new space, located at 3401 Mallory Lane in Franklin, Tennessee, will support Ware Malcomb's growing client and project base across the region.

Gregory Spon, previously Director, Architecture for Ware Malcomb's Irvine office, relocated and will lead the Nashville office as Regional Director. He will oversee the growth and management of the company's operations in the Nashville region. Spon joins the Southeast leadership team led by Principal, Jason Dooley, AIA.

"We have proudly worked with clients in Tennessee for over eight years," said Spon, Regional Director for Ware Malcomb. "Nashville is an extremely dynamic market, known for its innovative technology and entrepreneurism. Middle Tennessee, in general, has become an attractive corporate headquarters for many companies. We're excited to support the area's growing enterprises with our integrated design services."

Ware Malcomb has completed over 100 projects in the area, including retail, office and industrial projects. The new Nashville office builds upon Ware Malcomb's rapidly growing Southeast region with offices in Atlanta and Miami.

"With this expansion, we are rising to meet the growing market demand in the Southeastern United States," said Dooley, Principal for Ware Malcomb. "It's an exciting time, and we're pleased to become an official member of the Nashville community."

Established in 1972, Ware Malcomb is a contemporary and expanding full service design firm providing professional architecture, planning, interior design, civil engineering, branding and building measurement services to corporate, commercial/residential developer and public/institutional clients throughout the world. With office locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil, the firm specializes in the design of commercial office, corporate, industrial, science & technology, healthcare, retail, auto, public/institutional facilities and renovation projects. Ware Malcomb is recognized as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company and a Hot Firm by Zweig Group. The firm is also ranked among the top 15 architecture/engineering firms in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms and the top 25 interior design firms in Interior Design magazine's Top 100 Giants.

