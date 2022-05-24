RecVue Launches RAMP360 to Help Large Enterprises Accelerate Growth

Leading Enterprise Monetization Platform Provider Announces Product Line Reflecting Company's Focus on Large Enterprises

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RecVue today launched RecVue Agile Monetization Platform (RAMP360), reflecting a true distillation of the company's commitment to innovation and purpose of powering large enterprises to accelerate growth and profitability in the digital economy.

"(RAMP360) has been critical to our successful digital transformation, and has us positioned well for future growth."

Following the firm's recent report of a 250% increase in recurring revenue for fiscal Q1 over the previous quarter, RecVue has its sights squarely aimed on RAMP360 delivering digital-first monetization solutions through peerless functionality and performance for speedy and scalable results.

"Simply put, our business is in a better place because of RecVue," said Sean O'Rourke, Business Process Manager at World Wide Technology (WWT), which has seen a 20% revenue increase in the three years on the platform. "Numbers don't lie. A 94% reduced time-to-invoice, with 95% less manual intervention in the process. The platform has been critical to our successful digital transformation, and has us positioned well for future growth."

RAMP360 is a complete, industry-specific suite of applications, the only solution to automate billing & invoicing, revenue recognition and partner compensation on a single unified platform. RAMP360 maximizes flexibility, agility and high-volume capabilities to monetize any revenue model at scale.

By helping companies identify and operationalize revenue opportunities, grow through M & A, automate robust partner ecosystems, stop revenue leakage, increase accuracy and timeliness and more, RAMP360 improves growth and profitability via both new and existing revenue means.

The time is now to address today's most critical functionality in a single unified platform. At its core, RAMP360 consists of three connected pillars:

Billing & Invoicing to automate billing and invoicing for every revenue model and enable flexibility and accuracy

Revenue Management to systemize revenue recognition accounting for high volume and complex transactions, meet ASC 606 and IFRS 15 requirements and streamline compliance

Partner Compensation to enable automation of revenue share models and partner compensation agreements with an attribute-based rules system

"Large enterprises have highly complex monetization challenges stalling growth," said Nishant Nair, RecVue's Founder and CEO. "RAMP360 identifies our hyper-focused commitment - and proven ability - to help those large enterprises hamstrung by outdated legacy systems grow, increase profit and modernize through automation and innovation."

Large enterprise customers such as WWT , ACI Worldwide and others in a variety of core industries including business services, transportation, telecom, technology, healthcare, media and energy and utilities have experienced clear benefits with RAMP360. This value realization has come in the form of rapid deployment of innovative and profitable revenue models, total cost of ownership (TCO) savings hitting 40-50%, 3-6% top line growth by eliminating revenue leakage, more than 50% reduction in time-to-invoice and overall efficiency and productivity improvements.

Vince Knipp, CFO at Airport Terminal Services (ATS) in St. Louis, MO., a live RecVue customer for the past three years, said, "Our billing has specific intelligence requirements - multiple pricing attributes, customer customizations and high volumes. RecVue's Agile Monetization Platform not only handled, but helped streamline all of that complexity.

"Now we're in a better place to generate more revenue," said Knipp.

About RecVue

RecVue empowers large enterprises to accelerate growth and profitability in today's digital economy by monetizing any revenue model at scale. Trusted by the world's leading companies in various industries including business services, transportation and logistics, healthcare, hospitality, energy and utilities, financial services, telecom, media and high tech, RecVue Agile Monetization Platform (RAMP360) is built for maximum flexibility, auditability and scalability. For more information, visit www.recvue.com .

